JAMESTOWN — The Wilson girls basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 54-46 loss to top-seeded Randolph in the Section VI Class C championship game Saturday at Jamestown Community College.
The Lakewomen had an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and had a 19-16 lead in the final seconds of the opening half before Randolph senior Kyra Pence (game-high 24 points) hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to tie the score at 19-19.
The Cardinals then scored 19 points against Wilson to take a 38-33 lead at the end of the third quarter and maintained their lead the rest of the game.
Despite the loss, head coach Brian Baker had high praise for the Lakewomen (19-4), who limited Randolph (19-4) to just two three-pointers in the first half, which was a point of emphasis in Wilson’s game-plan. And, with Pence’s buzzer-beating shot, Baker said the momentum was still in Wilson’s favor.
“I just think the final score doesn't really indicate what it was,” Baker said. “We fouled them at the end, they made some free throws. It was a one-possession game, really, with about three minutes.”
Offensively, Wilson was led by junior guard Rian Faery (17 points) and junior forward Peyton McInnis (10 points). Classmate Cait Cliffe added seven points while seniors Madison Miller and Lilah Frerichs scored six points apiece to close out their Wilson careers.
“We went toe-to-toe with a team that I think potentially can win (the) state (championship,)” Baker said. “.... You got great kids who are coachable, and, I think, at the end of the day, that’s a very successful season.”
