Wilson girls basketball locks down Barker in N-O action

WILSON — Even a massive national snowstorm couldn't stop the Lakewomen from securing a victory.
Wilson girls basketball outlasted Niagara-Orleans League rival Barker, as the Lakewomen nabbed a 41-26 win Tuesday at Wilson High School. Despite the blizzard sweeping through Western New York, the Lakewomen (2-0 N-O) have started the 2021 season with two crucial league wins as they begin their quest for a fifth title in the last six seasons.
After an 11-4 first quarter, Wilson stifled Barker (1-1 N-O) in the second by limiting the Lady Raiders to just one point. The Lakewomen carried that effort over after half, forcing steals and turning defense into offense with a 15-point third quarter.
But the Lady Raiders went down shooting, as senior Sydnie Luckman poured in 14 of her 18 points after the break, aided by four trey balls. The point guard's efforts weren't enough, though, as Wilson's balanced attack held firm to notch the W.
The Lakewomen had eight scorers in total, led by Maddy Sealey (9), Kenzie Beyer (8), Bella Lemke (7) and Meg Musall (6). Although it wasn't Wilson's best, Lakewomen's head coach Brian Baker shared his thoughts on his girls pulling out the win.
"They're always working hard. I mean, it was a slow game a lot of teams missed a lot of shots," Baker said. "You instantly can get down on yourself when you're missing, you've just gotta keep fighting through it. It's early in the season, shots aren't gonna fall when you're used to, so just keep playing. ... I thought we battled and played hard."
Baker's plan is to win with defense and he was pleased with that end of the floor through the first three quarters. But seeing Luckman heat up late was not what he sought out, as Baker lauded the senior guard for her late-game play.
Getting to another N-O League title is too far down the line to be talking about. But Baker knows how this group handles pressure will put them in position to compete for one as this season plays out.
"I think just the adversity part, you've gotta fight through it," Baker said.
"In basketball, there's runs every game, it's a game of runs. You're gonna have your run, but in order to stop their run you've gotta play good defense. So we've been successful in the past with our defense, never really lit the scoreboard up offensively without it. So we've just gotta keep fighting. We'll look at this film break it down and we'll do some different things in practice. And I've gotta change some stuff up myself, so I'll be on the film to get better."
Barker head coach Dave Luckman was not a fan of the officiating Tuesday, but he tipped his cap to his players for playing out of position, as they played undermanned with several players out. In the midst of this pandemic, coach Dave is getting the opportunity to work with six senior members including his daughter Sydnie one last time, as she wraps up her four-year varsity career.
"It's great, I mean everybody wants to coach their daughter. She's the heart and soul of our team," said Dave, as Sydnie is averaging 20.5 points per game through Barker's first two games.
"As far as the group of seniors and my two juniors, it’s been really fun to be able to let them be able to play again. It’s an absolute joy to be able to coach my daughter and have those memories with her. We were missing some key players tonight, but I thought they all gave a good effort. I just hope they are enjoying being back out on the court and having fun again."
The Lady Raiders return to the court 6:30 p.m. Friday at Royalton-Hartland. The Lakewomen will lace up next at 6:30 p.m. Friday as well, as Wilson visits Akron.
Follow sports reporter Khari Demos on Twitter @riri_demos. Also, be sure to listen to the GNN Sports Podcast, on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcasts and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.