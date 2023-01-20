WILSON — Brian Baker views his basketball team like the artwork hanging on the walls of his Wilson Middle School classroom.
Each season starts like an empty canvas. There is a long road of work ahead but the potential is limitless.
Over the last 15 seasons under Baker, Wilson has transformed into one of the perennial programs in Section VI girls basketball. Baker’s resume guiding the Lakewomen, to date, includes more than 250 wins, a dozen Niagara-Orleans League titles and five Class B-2 championships.
Now, Baker and Wilson are trying to find the right color palette to paint a clear picture as to how to crack Class C for the first time, with the end goal of bringing another sectional title to the shores of Lake Ontario.
“The creativity in basketball — defensively, offensively, strategizing, watching game film, coming up with unique plays — is a good analogy with trying things (artistically),” Baker said. “Some things work, some things don’t work. And then, when you least expect it, it all comes together and creates that Picasso.”
Once again, Wilson is creating another masterpiece worthy of the Louvre.
Including Friday’s 59-22 victory over Medina — their 56th consecutive in league play — Wilson is now 9-2 on the season and, before tip-off, were two games behind Randolph for the No. 1 seed in the Class C bracket. The Lakewomen are finding success on both ends of the floor too, averaging nearly 48 points and 40 rebounds along with 19 steals per game, heading into Friday.
And, with plans of returning to Class B in the 2023-24 season, based on projected BEDS numbers, competing in the Class C bracket the last two years, Baker said, has been a “nice change of pace” and an opportunity “to try and play someone different.” Take the example of how last season ended for the Lakewomen last March. After a nearly two-hour drive down to Jamestown Community College, Wilson saw its season end in the Class C1 semifinals in a 45-30 loss. The catalyst of the game was Wilson’s scoring drought down the stretch, which lasted over the final six minutes of regulation, which Falconer turned into a 15-0 run.
Wilson, however, turned the disappointment into off-season motivation and, based on their schedule thus far, are determined for an even lengthier run towards the Class C sectional crown starting next month. Along with their five consecutive wins in league play, Wilson has collected notable victories against Class A-2’s Grand Island (49-32 on Dec. 14) and Class AA’s Lockport (44-39 on Dec. 16) and had a hard-fought loss against Class A-1’s Kenmore West (54-45 on Dec. 22.) And with upcoming non-league battles against Class A schools Niagara Wheatfield and Kenmore East on Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, respectively, the bullseye becomes larger each night. Even more so, Baker said, when playing league opponents, vying to end Wilson’s impressive winning streak.
“We have short-term goals, we have long-time goals, but, they understand that every night they come into play that these teams want to knock them off,” Baker said. “When you go four, five years without losing a game in the league, I mean, it’s inevitable that these teams just want to beat you. So, we got to come prepared every night.”
One of Wilson’s off-season changes, Baker said, was developing a more balanced scoring attack instead of relying on just one or two scorers each night. This was the case last season as Wilson heavily relied on then-senior Bella Lemke, who averaged a team-high 15.6 points per game and drilled a team-high 38 3-pointers.
“Years past, we’ve had one main scorer, which, for a team defending that, it’s obviously challenging, but, it’s a little bit easier to take away one kid,” Baker said. “But, when you have multiple kids putting up double-digits, it’s challenging… It seemed like we were more ready (this season) with the experience that these kids had.”
Wilson returned four of last year’s top-six scorers for the 2022-23 campaign, starting with junior guard Peyton McInnis. After being called up as an eighth grader for Wilson’s postseason run in 2019-20, McInnis has emerged as the team leader offensively thus far this winter. Through the first 10 games of the season, McInnis is averaging a team-high 14.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and has finished in double-figures in seven of her last eight starts. More importantly, Baker said, McInnis has emerged into one of the veteran leaders on the team.
“She’s got a good game,” Baker said. “She can knock down the perimeter shot and she’s super crafty with the ball in the paint… With her experience, it really helps guide the younger kids and really pulls this group together.”
Collectively, entering Friday, Wilson’s starting five of juniors Peyton McInnis and Rian Faery and seniors Lilah Frerichs, Maddie Miller and Kaylee Allcorn have scored 37 points per game. Plus, junior forward Cait Cliffe has emerged as a valuable addition off the bench, averaging 8.4 points per game. Having all of these players develop from underclassmen contributors off the bench to veterans producing in quality minutes has been “rewarding” for Baker to watch.
“When you (have) a group that’s tight and a group that hangs out together and they’re best friends, that creates a family atmosphere on the team,” Baker said, who crossed the 250-win milestone earlier this month in a road win against rival Newfane. “And, they don’t want to lose for each other.”
Noting the “tremendous” talent in the Southern Tier that is the majority of the bracket, every game throughout the season matters for Wilson and its postseason aspirations, according to Baker — no matter the outcome.
“It’s get out of there healthy and play against great competition,” Baker said on scheduling non-league games. “And if you don’t win, then you learn. Learning at that point is, to me, more important than (winning) sometimes.”
Wilson continues its season this upcoming Tuesday when they visit Barker in league play for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off.
Joe Kraus can be reached via email at joseph.kraus@niagara-gazette.com or on Twitter @ByJoeKraus.
