Wilson earns 4 titles, Roy-Hart gets 2 at Class C meet

Paul Smith was a double-winner as Wilson placed third in the Section VI Class C boys track and field championship on Friday in Wilson.
The Lakemen accumulated 64 points, finishing behind Southwestern (158) and Allegany-Limestone (67) in the team standings. Cleveland Hill (52) and Royalton-Hartland (47) rounded out the top-five.
Smith won the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 6 inches — defeating teammate Evan Mahar by 5 inches — and the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 7 3/4 inches. He was also fourth in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
Wilson’s Patrick Hemming, Amel Jowdy, Mahar and Jack Mahar were also third in the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.65 seconds. Jack Mahar was third in the pole vault at 10 feet, 6 inches.
Roy-Hart’s Brandin Allen won the 400 hurdles in 1 minute, 0.78 seconds, while Ronan Klug, Andrew Ossont, Lawson Wallworth and Jay Heideman were second in the 4x800 relay in 9:10.30. Heideman was third in the 1,600 (4:48) and Klug was third in the 800 (2:14.93).
Medina’s Kaedan Cleveland finished second in the 110 hurdles in 17.50 seconds.
Roy-Hart finished third in the girls standings with 77 points, behind champion Southwestern (121.5) and Allegany-Limestone (94.5). Tapestry (60) was fourth and Salamanca was fifth (49).
Nadia White had four top-three finishes for the Rams, including a win in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 3 3/4 inches. She was also third in the long jump (16 feet, 1/2 inch) and the 800 (2:31.70). White also joined Elliana Brauen, Amelia Konstanty and Alexis Cacciatore to place second in the 4x400 relay in 4:26.56.
Cacciatore was third in the 400 in 1:03.25 and Julia Miles jumped 4 feet, 11 inches to finish second in the high jump. Sophia Santella was second in the pole vault (7 feet, 3 inches).
Wilson’s Madelaine Schultz won the 100 hurdles in 16.75 seconds and was second in the 400 hurdles in 1:12.67. Freshman Marisa Schultz won the pole vault with a vault of 7 feet, 6 inches.
Medina’s Madelynn Ruteledge was second in the long jump (16 feet, 9 inches) and third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches). Ellisa Roath was second in the 100 hurdles in 17.30 seconds.
