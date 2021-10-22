WILSON — There are always high stakes when Newfane and Wilson meet.
Playoff implications were off the table, but a year’s worth of bragging rights was more than enough for both teams. When the final whistle blew, one group of players celebrated as they had won a sectional championship and the other shed tears as if their hearts had been wrenched from their chests.
It was the purest form of high school athletics, with neither team willing to yield an inch. But on Friday, Wilson gained a few more inches than Newfane in a 19-7 win, taking the fourth consecutive game in the battle for Lake Ontario.
“These guys are always buddies, they know each other from different sports and our towns being so close,” Wilson head coach Bill Atlas said. “I can even talk to guys who have graduated and they always bring up this game, whether we were on the winning end or losing end. … It goes back for a long time and it’ll keep going for a long time.”
Mistakes haunted both offenses in the first half, as a blocked punt set up Wilson’s first touchdown and a Scottie Penwright interception set up Newfane’s first score as the teams went to halftime in a 7-7 tie.
After throwing an interception in the first half, Wilson QB Tyler Yousett used his legs to make an impact, catching the Panther defense shifting at the snap on a fourth down play, scampering 24 yards for a touchdown in the first drive of the third quarter.
But while the Newfane (3-5, 1-4 C North) defense thwarted every chance for the Lakemen to throw a knockout blow — forcing three turnovers, including a fumble on its own 13-yard line and fourth-down stop with 3 minutes to play — the offense could never muster enough to put a scoring drive together.
The Panthers had three chances to tie the game or take the lead in the second half but managed one first down.
“Ryan (Kramp) was under tremendous pressure,” Newfane head coach Chuck Nagel said. “We brought another back in to help with that. We thought we could hit the fullback in the flat, but we couldn’t hit that. We had a nice double-wing power pass, but couldn’t hit that. We just didn’t capitalize on opportunities given to us. These are high school kids playing in a big game.”
Kramp was indeed under duress throughout the game, leading to two interceptions. And if Wilson (5-3, 3-2) was in the backfield, middle linebacker Xavior Fitzgibbon was usually the man getting his mitts on the ball carrier.
The senior made four tackles for a loss in the second half and all were game-altering plays. After Cam Rowles eluded a tackle on a fourth-down reverse to pick up a first down following Wilson’s go-ahead score, Fitzgibbon made back-to-back tackles behind the line of scrimmage to force a third-and-long play.
Thanks to Fitzgibbon, Newfane could not pick up another fourth-and-1 run in the fourth quarter, as he knifed through the line to drop Kramp for a loss. He also added another on second down on the ensuing drive, setting up a diving Luke Atlas interception, which led to the Lakemen finally delivering the final blow on a 27-yard touchdown from Yousett to Chris Dispenza with 26 seconds left.
Wilson harassed Kramp into going 4 for 13 for 51 yards, which included a 40-yard pass to Ben Dickinson that led to a Charles Larose touchdown. Fitzgibbon made eight tackles and his performance led his head coach to proclaim, ”he is something special.”
“The (guards) were blocking me well in the first half and they were getting to me,” Fitzgibbon said. “They were a little chippy, but I calmed down, got my head straight and got a little angry, too. I was shooting my gaps, doing what I had to do for my team and taking them out.”
Atlas ran for 107 yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts, while Evan Wolfe had 62 yards on 13 attempts. Yousett went 11 of 15 for 104 yards.
Chase Braman had 51 yards on 10 attempts for Newfane.
