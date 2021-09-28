Willie Lightfoot's three-year odyssey in pursuit of a scholarship nears an end

Willie Lightfoot just yearned to be wanted.
On a visit to Bowling Green University earlier this month, Lightfoot and his family found a place that wanted him. The former Niagara Falls High School star made his decision nearly as swiftly as his drives to the hoop and made his official commitment to the school on Sept. 22.
Now, the end of a journey that has taken Lightfoot from the Falls to Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, to Good Better Best Academy in Durham, North Carolina, in pursuit of a basketball scholarship is finally in sight. Lightfoot still has to put pen to paper to sign his National Letter of Intent — the earliest Division I basketball players can sign is Nov. 10 — but his commitment allows him a distraction-free senior season.
“It was the consistent level (of the Bowling Green coaches) from the beginning of the recruiting process,” Lightfoot said. “They were on it every day and I was a priority.”
Lightfoot narrowed his final three college choices to Bowling Green, Buffalo and South Florida, but the combination of basketball, academics and campus life offered by the Falcons was too much to turn down for Rivals.com’s No. 43 point guard in the Class of 2022.
The 6-foot lefty was aided in his decision by a group that consisted of his uncles and grandmother, Adelle Dix, who focused on Bowling Green’s academics and courses of study offered. In doing so, however, she also highlighted Lightfoot’s desire to be wanted by a school.
“That’s everything, because it means you’re happy and you’re going to try the best that you can,” Dix said. “All we want is Willie’s happiness and he was very happy the few days that we were there.”
Leaving Niagara Falls after his freshman season, Lightfoot picked up scholarship offers from Oregon, Alabama, Minnesota, Marquette, Buffalo, Niagara, Canisius, Youngstown State and Stony Brook. But his former coach, Sal Constantino, notes not all scholarship offers are equal.
Giving a verbal commitment is far from a signed contract. Schools and players are free to move on from such commitments as they please and Constantino felt it was important for Lightfoot to find a legitimate offer from a team that wanted him.
Bowling Green head coach Michael Huger likes to play an up-tempo style and is a defensive-minded coach, both of which fit Lightfoot’s skills. Meanwhile, offers from powerhouse schools like Oregon or Alabama would have likely hinged upon recruitment of other high-priority players.
“One school last year gave out 78 offers in one day, but they do that to keep kids interested in the school,” Constantino said. “There’s committable offers and offers. (Bowling Green) would take him right then and right there. They looked at him and said, ‘This kid can be a program changer. If we can get him today, let’s take him.’ I think that meant a lot to him.”
The end is near
Like any parent, Dix worried when Lightfoot left for Kansas at 15 years old. He was going from a busy inner city life to a rural Kansas town with fewer than 10,000 people. Sure they could call and video chat, but it was not the same as being able to reach out and give him a hug.
But Constantino — who speaks with Lightfoot a few times per week — praised the family’s decision to send him to the midwest, despite losing one of the best basketball players in the state. Lightfoot was able to rack up scholarship offers and steer away from the devilish offers the streets of Niagara Falls can often provide.
“Living on a prep school campus right now gives him a head start on what college life will be like,” Constantino said. “I think him not being in the city right now was a good move on his party and his family’s part.”
In August, Lightfoot decided to transfer from Sunrise to Good Better Best in order to be closer to home. And while Dix acknowledged Buffalo would be “a hop, skip and a jump” from the Falls, Bowling Green is not far either.
Part of the Toledo metropolitan area, Bowling Green is a city of more than 30,000 people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and is a five-hour drive west down I-90. Plus, the Falcons make a trip annually to Amherst during Mid-American Conference play.
“I did a lot of worrying about him as a parent,” Dix said. “Not being able to get to him if he had a stomach ache or something was bothering him or hurting him. But that was an experience and it was a wonderful experience. … The love and the care (at Bowling Green) — I’m not going to worry about him there.”
When asked about playing time at Bowling Green, however, Lightfoot balked. It was not a concern for him. He grew accustomed to a reserve role at national prep power Sunrise, and college basketball rosters tend to have high turnover rates, which means working his way into the rotation early is a strong possibility.
“I’m the type of person that doesn’t need to be guaranteed playing time,” Lightfoot said. “They told me I could come in and work for it and that’s all I needed to hear.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
