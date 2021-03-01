Williams drains buzzer-beating 3 to lift NF over Health Sciences

NIAGARA FALLS — Malachi Williams, save the day young fella.
In one of Section VI's most anticipated non-league boys basketball games of the season, Niagara Falls' senior guard put on his super hero cape, sinking a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to beat Health Sciences 54-52 Monday at Niagara Falls High School. The Wolverines (7-0, 6-0 Niagara Frontier League) earned their first non-league win of 2021, giving the Falcons their first set of back-to-back losses since February 2019.
"Well the play broke down at first, it originally wasn't supposed to go down as that," said Williams, who finished with five points in the victory. "I'm just glad that my teammate was able to get the ball out to me and I ended up finding the shot. I've just gotta thank the guys for feeding me on that, especially with that last shot."
Monday's tilt was a back-and-forth affair and most definitely was a game of runs. After a 13-11 first quarter, HS (4-2) opened the second with an 8-0 run to build a six-point lead. The Wolverines would wake up from there, as Jalen Bradberry scored nine of his 19 points in the period to give the Falls a 31-23 halftime advantage.
It looked like the Falls would run away with it from there, taking a lead as big as a 14 and not giving up a point until the 4:29 mark of the third quarter. But it was JaVaughn Jones time from there, as the reigning Section VI player of the year started getting to the line at will to score 19 of his game-high 21 after halftime.
The Wolverines carried a 43-34 lead into the fourth, but Jones and the Falcons kept chipping away. The junior guard would hit a 3 to knot things at 50 with 1:26 to play, before taking a 52-51 lead with 22.7 left to go. That's what set up Williams to step up for Niagara Falls head coach Carlos Bradberry and his bunch.
Williams was one of the Wolverines tasked with guarding Jones, as he helped limit the 5-foot-9 guard to two points in the first half. Knowing the type of player Jones is, Williams said he didn't want to look at him any differently when it came to matching up with him.
Monday's win was also the closest victory thus far for the Falls, as the Wolverines won their first six outings by an average margin of 23.7 points per game. Williams knows a tight battle like this will be needed to prep the Falls for Class AA in the sectional playoffs.
"This is a wake-up call game. Most of the other games that we played wasn't against as tough teams as Health Sciences," Williams said. "Especially a non-league game. Just glad that we got to play a good game and giving us this wake-up call, so we'll definitely be better in practice and move on to the next game."
Dom McKenzie noted how tough the Falcons were, as he added 14 points in what's been a breakout season. The lengthy, 6-foot-3 junior forward has been focusing on his post game and jump shot so he can pose more of a threat on the offensive end.
McKenzie's got a simple plan as to what will allow the Wolverines to keep their undefeated season going.
"Just teamwork, work hard on defense. Especially defense," said McKenzie, who was averaging 16.5 points and 10.2 rebounds entering Monday's matchup. "Talk on the floor, talk on screens and all that. And just work together."
Coach Bradberry couldn't agree more, giving a glowing review on his up-and-coming big man. The elder Bradberry may not have been on the Falls' sideline last winter, but he has seen the growth in McKenzie for some time now.
"He's been the biggest surprise, because ... I had no clue what I was gonna have in Dom," Bradberry said.
"But he's a kid that busts his butt in practice every day, he works and he doesn't say a peep and he's just a team kid. He's a kid that every coach would want and I mean he'll run through a brick wall for you. I think his rebounding and just his inside presence changes our team from an OK team to a pretty good team."
Bradberry gave kudos to Health Sciences head coach Ty Parker and his squad because he knew they wouldn't quit, even being down double digits throughout the second half. Knowing the type of battle it'd be, Bradberry's message was that the game wasn't over even if his team had the Falcons down late.
Although they came against another Western New York powerhouse, the spurts of good and bad play the Wolverines showed are something Bradberry hopes to iron out as they approach the season's midway point.
"I think we have to trust each other better. I think when we're really good, we're trusting each other and we're being unselfish," Bradberry said.
"I think when we're not good, we're being selfish and we're making selfish plays. And that's what I think it comes down to. I think when we're sharing the ball and being unselfish, I think we're a really good team. I think when we get bogged down and we try to do stuff ourselves, I think we struggle and I think it showed in spurts tonight. But like I said, that team is not a team that's gonna quit. That's the other part, we can't get up by 12 or 13 and think that the game's over. I think we took our foot off the gas and you can't do that against Health Sciences."
Bradberry did note the Falls may see the Falcons down the line again in the Section VI playoffs, as Health Sciences is competing in its first season in Class AA.
Next up for Niagara Falls is a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday home game against North Tonawanda.
