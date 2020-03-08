Will. South, Hamburg claim VI hoops titles

BUFFALO — A pair of Niagara Frontier League girls basketball teams fell victim to Buffalo-area top-seeds on Sunday in back-to-back Section VI Class A-1/A-2 title games at Buffalo State College.
Williamsville South's UConn-bound junior Amari DeBerry did everything but serve the hot dogs, canning a game-high 34 points, adding 13 rebounds, 6 blocked shots and 4 assists, sparking No. 1-seeded Williamsville South past No. 2 Grand Island, 68-39, in the Section VI Class A-2 championship game. It was the Billies' eighth straight sectional title.
Top-seeded Hamburg got a combined 36 points from Alayna Godios and Clara Strack in beating No. 3 Kenmore West, 64-37, earlier on Sunday in the Class A-1 title game.
On a night where several girls basketball players made their mark with standout performances, DeBerry completely stole the show with a dominating effort at both ends of the floor for head coach Kristen Dolan's Lady Billies (19-3).
DeBerry showed tremendous mobility throughout the contest, while her team ran the give-and-go to near perfection. Gretchen Dolan added 13 points and 3 rebounds for the winners.
Grand Island's all-everything senior guard Lydia Sweeney was double and triple-teamed throughout and held scoreless until 2:20 to go before halftime, finishing with a team-high 14 points. Grace Carey and Brianna Barr added 8 points apiece for head coach Kristin Wegrzyn's Lady Vikings (18-6).
“It's really all about the work you put in the offseason and when you look at their roster almost every single kid plays on the AAU team and that's crucial,” coach Wegrzyn said.
“We do the best that we can to prepare our girls. We had some nerves and we missed a lot of the easier shots that could have kept it closer, but give credit to where it's due and Will. South will always be a tough ‘W’ no matter who they're playing against.”
Next up, Will. South will take on A-1 champion Hamburg at 7 p.m. this Wednesday at Buff State for the overall Section VI Class A title.
Hamburg (16-4) went on a 17-2 third-quarter run to break away from Ken West in the second half. Godios led head coach Amy Steger's Lady Bulldogs (17-6) with 20 points and 6 steals. Strack added 16 points and 14 rebounds.
“Godios played last Wednesday, then went to Staten Island over the weekend for the state indoor track meet (4-by-200 participant), then came back last night at one in the morning and just played that game that we just saw. She's just amazing,” coach Steger said.
Head coach Jeff Martin's Lady Blue Devils (13-10) were led by Niagara County Community College commit Ashley Tucker's game-high 29 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.