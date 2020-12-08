Wheatfield native Shae O'Rourke earns 2nd straight Section VI POY honor

If you haven't heard of Shae O'Rourke by now, you've been missing out.
The junior Wheatfield native has entered special territory in Section VI history, as she notched her second straight Western New York girls soccer player of the year honor.
Wrapping her third season at St. Mary's as a three-time Monsignor Martin POY, three-time first team All-WNY pick and potentially a third straight first-team All-State selection, O'Rourke has become "the epitome of a WNY all-time goal scorer," as head coach Brittany Heist opined about back in September 2019.
O'Rourke finished the 2020 season with 39 goals — one shy of her own Section VI record set during her freshman season — to go along with eight assists. Through 48 career games, the South Carolina commit has netted 115 goals, making her the only girl in Lancer history to crack the 100 mark.
O'Rourke has the three highest goal-scoring seasons in WNY history with 40, 39 and 36, the latter her sophomore mark.
There were many challenges in 2020, but O'Rourke was glad they didn't hold her back from being with her team.
"My team helped me out so much this year with getting those 100 and all the things that I've accomplished," O'Rourke said. "They're the ones that ultimately gave me the ball or made those extra runs for me to get them. So I feel like even in 2020 I got to accomplish them with my team."
Getting to 100 goals was a number O'Rourke had sought out heading into the year. Once she finally got there, the moment was almost too surreal.
"I was so, so nervous because I was like, 'Oh my God, what if I don't get my 100th this game?,'" said O'Rourke, who netted her 100th goal in a three-goal effort against Nardin on Oct. 28.
"And people are expecting me to do this, this game. But my coach really just told me to calm down and to really just play the game, instead of having just a goal, just play the game. And that moment was really special to me because once I got the goal, I looked to her and she was just so proud, and the whole team really is just so great and came over and we all were just cheering. That's one moment in my junior season that I'll never forget because it was just a moment of happiness. Even though we lost the game, it was just a happy moment all around."
That just speaks to the culture that Heist has fostered at St. Mary's, of which O'Rourke said she's glad to be a part.
"The atmosphere at St. Mary's is so good, so having that atmosphere can really get us to even play better together," O'Rourke said.
Heist recalled O'Rourke's play dating back to 2018, where she said the U of SC commit was a "top player for her age group" nationally in the Class of 2022. The physical growth from freshman year to junior year is something Heist has taken note of, and it's helped in other areas of O'Rourke's game.
Physical maturation is something Heist believes helped O'Rourke shield defenders from the ball. But it's the junior's growth as a leader that Heist was also cognizant of in the 2020 season.
"I think her ability to be able to lead the charge with a gamer mentality. She's such a competitor," said Heist, as the Lancers finished 8-2-1 this fall.
"But her ability to ... be a mature leader this year has definitely been an area that she also grew in the sense of, in big games, being able to capitalize and score goals. I mean, she was able to do that her freshman and sophomore year, but what she was able to do this year, in regards to being able to make those moments happen for herself and for the team, has been a bit different."
Heist calls O'Rourke a bit of a "fan pleaser" due to her playing style, and adding this piece into her on-field mentality can only help as she looks ahead to play Southeastern Conference soccer. This was all necessary, though, as O'Rourke assumed her first role as a captain on the varsity level.
Taking on that captaincy meant doing more for the team. That included growing the playmaking realm of her game after fellow Niagara County native and 2019 first team All-WNY pick Gabby Gambino was downed with a knee injury.
O'Rourke shared how "different" Gambino's injury made things this season. But make no mistake, O'Rourke's calling card is her exceptional skill set, so this was just expanding her arsenal.
O'Rourke, a righty, added left-footed shots to her bag during the coronavirus lockdown. The junior looked to fix the weaknesses in her game in self-isolation workouts before she could rejoin friends and teammates during the summer.
It also didn't hurt that a player of O'Rourke's stature has been committed to South Carolina since the end of her freshman season. Unlike most Section VI athletes, O'Rourke didn't need to compete in showcases this summer, but she still would have loved to do more if the pandemic hadn't hit.
Heist hopes the 2021 season brings more traditional circumstances, so St. Mary's can play more top-notch competition with a normal non-league schedule. The Lancers were scheduled to play in the New York State High School Girls Soccer Hall of Fame tournament in Albany before the state regionalized competition this fall due to the pandemic.
Competition like that is directly linked to having a player like O'Rourke. But the hope is that those extra eyes on her will draw more attention to talents in the Class of 2022 like Gambino, Charlotte Pawli and Ava Hickok.
With one high school season left, O'Rourke was able to get a bit reflective. Already established as one of the greatest to ever lace them up in WNY, O'Rourke hopes to be remembered for more than her great play.
"I want people to remember me as not just a soccer player, but a good captain to my whole team," O'Rourke said.
"And then that anything is accomplishable. ... Having that mentality of winning each game and trying for your team each game is so important. I want to be remembered as a person who never gave up and would keep, even after a million goals, just kept scoring because in the end it could help my team or just show that I never give up.
She continued: "But especially as a captain, I want to be a role model for that. Not just on the field, but off the field, that anyone can come to me (and) that I can uplift other people."
Coaching a talent like this for three years, Heist has been lockstep with O'Rourke in her tenure. That's why she can assess the type of person the future Gamecock is, which some may not see from her play on the field.
"(They don't see) that she's the complete package. And what I mean by that is statistically, obviously she's a record breaker," Heist said. "But what she brings to the team dynamic in training is an energetic, competitive, friendly edge. She's very charismatic with young and youthful players, so she's a very, very good role model for young players who aspire to have a career like hers, follow that trajectory. She ... is a bit of the mold of what this program and the type of culture that we're trying to continue to create and evolve every year, she is a very big piece of that.
"So something that people don't know is that not only is she a good soccer player, but she brings and embodies every other part that makes her a very, very special human being as well. Character, check. Culture, check. Hard worker and competitive, check. Role model, check. ... You can't not like her is how I'd put it. She just has a way to her."
