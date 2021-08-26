SANBORN — Niagara Wheatfield was once a Section VI football power.
That time period seems ancient now.
The Falcons have not won a sectional championship since 1997 and have just two winning seasons in the last 15 years. They had a brief resurgence under former coach Russ Nixon, including a 6-3 campaign in 2018.
Second-year head coach Joe Kiszka’s goal is to not only develop Niagara Wheatfield into a winner, but to win consistently. While Kiszka will admit his team may not hit that level just yet, he has eyes on emerging as a contender in Section VI Class A in 2022.
The Falcons lost quarterback Evan Stickney and leading receiver Joey Kiszka Jr. to graduation from last season’s 1-4 squad, but Coach Kiszka's plan this season is to ensure his team is competitive each week.
“We’re trying to breed, praise and encourage competition,” Kiszka said. “We want the kids to push each other. Battle them if you see two kids going for a spot. Let’s raise the bar. I think the coaches, especially this year, have driven that statement into them.”
Kiszka also made a few additions to his coaching staff, bringing in Steve Fronczak to run the offense while also enlisting the services of Niagara Wheatfield boys basketball coach Erik O’Bryan to help with the defense.
O’Bryan, of course, has turned the Falcon basketball program from consistent cellar-dwellers in the Niagara Frontier League to Class A1 finalists last season. O’Bryan was a longtime assistant at North Tonawanda and he sees similarities between the early stages of the basketball program and the football program.
“We have 31 solid attitudes. They’re going to do what you ask them to, but now they’re overthinking,” O’Bryan said. “There’s no complaint about what we do in practice. You just have to trust that relationship, you have to keep the coaching staff — you can’t keep mixing up the coaching staff every other year — if you are trying to build a winning culture. You have to get to where there aren’t so many rules, there’s just guidelines. Kids should know the rules.”
With multiple shifts within the coaching staff over the years, players have found frustration easier at times and that has contributed to losses or poor morale in the locker room.
Xander Fletcher takes over at quarterback after attempting five passes last season as a sophomore, while leading rusher Jayden Baker returns after posting 247 yards and four touchdowns a year ago.
But aside from developing more experience on the offensive and defensive lines, the Falcons are pleased with their talent at skill positions. The bigger focus among players is maintaining that confidence through bad plays or bad games.
“We had some heads turn against each other in tough game situations and pressure situations,” Baker said. “We kind of put our heads down, but I feel like we have a lot of chemistry and we’re like family. We just have to keep at it in tough situations.”
Niagara Wheatfield understands wins may not flow easily when the season opens at home against Hamburg at 7 p.m. Sept. 4, but the current 15 seniors are hoping to use this year to create opportunities for future teams to become contenders.
“We’re aware and hope this is kind of a turn for the future,” Baker said. “We want to do our best and hopefully we can set up the next team for success.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
