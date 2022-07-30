DAYTON, Ohio — Blue Collar U, the alumni basketball team from University at Buffalo, is one win away from championship glory and the $1 million bounty that comes with it.
Wes Clark closed his 22-point outing with the winning basket to lead Blue Collar U in a 74-69 win over Red Scare on the Dayton alumni team’s home court Saturday night, sending the Bulls to The Basketball Tournament final Tuesday night against Americana for Autism.
Advancing in the single-elimination, winner-take-all event broadcast by ESPN, the blue collar brigade has engraved UB’s hardwood work ethic in the TBT tapestry by improving on their semifinal foray in last summer’s debut.
Leading for nearly three quarters of the game Saturday, but never comfortably in front, the Bulls withstood every rally from a TBT-tested Flyers team supported by a crowd of 4,412 at University of Dayton Arena.
Nick Perkins, the big man who made the all-tournament team last year and was the top performer in Friday night’s quarterfinal victory, played all but two minutes of the semifinal victory, tallying a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) and earning BCU’s honorary hard hat for his hustle play.
Blake Hamilton added 10 points and eight rebounds, and C.J. Massinburg chipped in 10 points to remain the Bulls leading scorer in the tournament at 15.4 ppg.
The victory margin matched the Bulls 16-11 advantage in reserve scoring from closing lineup players Lamonte Bearden and Antwon Lillard. Bearden’s floater in the lane preceded Clark’s winning shot, and Lillard made a crucial 3-pointer during the Elam Ending to go along with his steady defensive play.
Perkins played a big role in the Bulls shooting 71% in the paint and out-scoring the Flyers 24-16 near the hoop. That made up for BCU’s shoddy 3-point shooting (31%) that was buoyed by Clark making 4 of 9 from long range, while the rest of the Bulls went 4 of 17. BCU also squandered points at the foul line, making 14 of 19 free throws, while the Flyers were 21 for 23.
The Bulls made their strongest run after falling behind 39-35 less than two minutes into the second half. Coming out of a timeout, they went on a 16-3 surge to take their largest lead, 51-42 with two minutes left in the third.
But the Flyers would come back to tie the score early in the fourth, led by Scoochie Smith, who scored 16 of his 22 points over the last 10 minutes.
After Smith tied it at 57 early in the fourth quarter, Perkins turned an offensive rebound into a 3-point play, and Massinburg kicked out to Bearden for a 3 from the wing that gave the Bulls a 63-57 lead they would never relinquish.
