Going into the Niagara Frontier League girls soccer championship, the talk was about the strength of the defenses of Niagara Wheatfield and Grand Island. One probably expected a low-scoring game, but they got the exact opposite.
In a battle between the NFL’s two best squads, the Lady Falcons (11-1) defeated GI (10-1-1), 4-3. The game was an offensive clinic in the first half with five goals scored before the teams showed their defensive prowess in the second leading to a dramatic ending.
For the Falcons, the win is historic as the league title is Niagara Wheatfield’s first since 1988.
Grand Island got on top early, as junior Payton Khadra chipped one past the stretch of NW keeper Tristan Davis. The goal was Khadra’s 15th of the season and gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute of the game.
It wasn’t long before Wheatfield was able to tie it back up, though. In the 16th minute, off a corner kick, Erin Weir found herself in the right spot at the right time. The pass into the zone took a bounce and the senior was able to connect, sending it off the cross bar and in to tie it at 1.
After Weir’s goal, things got electric.
In the 22nd minute, Vikings junior Avery Mondoux took advantage of an NW miscue defensively and booted a kick to the back of the net to give GI a 2-1 lead.
The Vikings' lead was short-lived, as less than a minute later, Weir converted on a penalty kick for her second goal of the night and 18th of the year. The score in the 23rd minute tied things at 2.
Two minutes after Weir’s PK, Maddi Fike took a clear and went one-on-one against the GI defense. With a little shake and bake past the defender, Fike sent a shot to the back of the net to give Wheatfield its first lead of the night, 3-2.
Following that four-minute highlight reel, scoring halted for the rest of the half. Grand Island led the shots-on-goal battle after the first 40 minutes, 10-6.
In the second half, scoring came to a halt early, but the Vikings had their chances.
In the first minute of the second half, Ella Rudney sent a shot just over the goal that would’ve tied the game. Rudney just missed minutes later, as she sent a kick just wide of the net.
Following the opportunities, offense was kept to a minimum until the 63rd minute.
At that time, Mondoux sent a left-legged boot past the leaping arms of Davis to tie the game at three. The goal was the junior captain’s second of the night and 22nd this year.
The game was deadlocked at three up until the last minute. With under 40 seconds to go, Weir sent a clear for Fike. Fike secured the ball, dodged a defender and the keeper, got the ball on to her right foot and smashed it into the empty net with 30 seconds remaining, giving the Falcons a 4-3 lead and their first NFL title since 1988.
It was the junior's eighth goal on the year.
“It was stressful,” Fike said with a laugh regarding her game-winning goal. “The ball went through and I knew I needed to bring it to my right foot in order to score and it was all good.”
The win is a monkey off the Falcons' backs. NW had reached the NFL title game in years prior but were unable to overcome the Vikings. This time around, ending a 32-year title drought felt incredible, first-year NW varsity Coach James Blankenship said.
“It feels awesome, man. These girls have worked their butts off. I’m so proud of them. They did everything I asked for coming into this season, and I told them, ‘We have two goals: an NFL title and a sectional title.’ So, one down, one to go,” Blankenship said.
“It was an accomplishment going into the year,” Weir added. “(We had) a new coach, new players and it was a rough start with COVID, but we just fought through it all and ended up getting the win.”
The Vikings got up or tied the game multiple times Thursday night, but in the end, the Falcons were always there to answer. A lot of times when teams get down, especially versus a team with the history of success of GI, they might quit, but that was not the case for NW.
“It was huge. Throughout my whole life, every game I’ve played there’s no excuses, and that goal and when we were down, there were no excuses. We fought back and came out and fought harder and harder,” Weir said.
Additionally, Blankenship praised the will and drive of his team.
“The drive that these girls have to win, there’s just no words for it. They just go and they’re always up for a challenge. … They rise to the occasion every single time,” Blankenship said.
For Weir, the Vikings have been a thorn in her side for her storied five-year career as a Falcon. To finally get a big victory over GI at the big stage meant a lot to her.
“Every year I’ve played Grand Island, I think I’ve been 0-13,” Weir said with a laugh. “But this year, it’s 1-14, and it’s great to end my senior year with a victory against them.”
For Grand Island coach Dave Bowman, it’s the second straight year his team has been defeated in NFL finals. Despite the outcome, Bowman was pleased with his team’s performance and noted that he was missing five girls due quarantine regulations. Several players who were “in walking boots yesterday" suited up and were able to play 80 minutes.
“It was a great battle. I think we played a really good game, as well as they did, if not better. They made their chances count. They had a couple chances and they made them count," Bowman said. "We didn’t capitalize on all of our chances, but my girls being out of position, shorthanded, injured played a great game.
“You think about it, we’re in the championship game, tied with a minute left in the game and we're down five players, people playing out of position, and then three of the four people that were on the field were injured, playing hurt and injured. … They all have character, they stuck with it and played a great game. … We knew we were going to have to play really well tonight because they’re healthy. It is what it is.”
Both teams will now turn their sights towards the Section VI playoffs. The seeding meeting takes place Saturday, then the Vikings and Falcons will know where they fall and when they will play next week.
Moving forward, Blankenship said the title-clinching victory is a positive boost for his team.
“It’s huge. They’re going to come out on fire on Wednesday (in the quarterfinals). It’s the fire we needed to get through to the next goal, and that next goal is a sectional title,” Blankenship said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.