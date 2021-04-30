GRAND ISLAND — The Vikings are looking playoff ready.
Grand Island football celebrated its senior night in style, as the Vikings shut out Niagara Wheatfield 42-0 Friday night. GI (4-1, 3-1 Class A1) put on a ground-and-pound clinic, rushing for six touchdowns in the win.
Of those six rushing scores, quarterback Tyler Weigel was the key with four, all in the first half.
“Hey, I couldn’t do it without my frontline, man. Those guys were putting their heads down and driving until they couldn’t anymore, and I couldn’t ask for anymore from those guys,” said Weigel of his offensive line, which features Joe Seifert, Dominic Gramza, Sean Mesmer and Griffin Miller.
Weigel and RB Jack Dlugokinski gave NW (1-4 A1) fits all game. The senior tailback netted over 30 rushing yards on the first drive of the game alone, setting up Weigel for a 16-yard TD on a QB draw.
After a Falcons punt, Dlugokinski skirted on for 30 more rushing yards the next possession, while Weigel weaved through the NW defense for 17 yards of his own. The QB would cap GI’s second possession with a score, this time on a sneak from 2-yards out.
The tough sledding continued for NW, as it went three and out after a Gramza sack. That set up a pivotal sequence in which the Falcons’ Xander Fletcher picked off GI’s backup QB Justin Horvath, taking it to the house for a pick-six.
But due to a block in the back, NW was kept off the scoreboard. That led to the Falcons turning it over on downs to start the second quarter.
Dlugokinski would continue terrorizing NW from there, hiking downfield for a 22-yard rush. That set up Weigel’s third TD rush of the night, as the senior slipped and slid through the Falcons D for a 10-yard score.
NW seemed to have life, with Evan Stickney hitting Jaden Baker for an 18-yard strike for a third-down conversion. But after the Falcons’ turnover on downs, Horvath slid back in under center in GI’s QB rotation, hitting Tyler Figliola down the seam for 26 yards.
That play would clear the way for Dlugokinski to hit pay dirt on a 14-yard tote.
After a Falcons punt, GI was driving downfield again before the end of the half. Despite Damarie Hilson recording his first of two sacks in the game, Weigel shook that off, as he hit the end zone one more time in the half on a 16-yard scramble.
Things would get sloppy from there, as the third quarter was highlighted by five turnovers. Dlugokinski picked Stickney off on one possession, then fumbled it away, immediately giving the ball back to NW. But the Falcons coughed it up right away, as a snap over Stickney’s head was recovered by GI’s Ben Steck.
Moments later, the Vikings gave it right back, with Fletcher forcing a fumble that Thomas Jessie fell on. NW, however, was unable to cash in, as it turned it over on downs after a failed fake punt attempt.
The defenses kept shining early in the fourth, with GI and NW trading turnovers on downs and punts. Although a Vikings drive seemed stalled, Hilson was called for a roughing the passer call on Horvath, leading the latter to cap the scoring with the Vikings’ sixth rushing TD.
For Weigel, he’s excited for how the team is playing heading into sectionals, but he knows there’s still more work to do. Sharing how things from the second half need to be cleaned up, the senior signal caller said it leaves the Vikings with “never a dull moment.”
Forming one of the best QB-RB rushing duos in Section VI with Dlugokinski, Weigel opened up on his friendship with his backfield mate.
“The relationship between me and Jack, it goes back since I can remember,” said Weigel, as the tandem has combined for 10 of GI’s 11 rushing TDs this season. “And it’s just great for it to come full circle and for us to be playing at this level together.”
GI head coach Dean Santorio made sure to laud his senior class as well, sharing that he and his staff knew it was one of their favorite groups of all time even coming into the season.
“They play hard, and they’re a nice group, and no ones out here for themselves,” Santorio said.
“And for them to come out and play really well in the first half and execute, really on both sides of the ball, is what we’re proud of. And we always say, we want to be playing our best football at the end of the season, and I think right now we’re getting there and done some things really well, so hopefully we can just keep it going throughout.”
Santorio noted how well Weigel’s run all 2021. Sharing how “deceptive” his mobile QB is, he also highlighted how quick Weigel is, as well as complimenting his vision as a runner.
The GI head man also made sure to praise Dlugokinski and the o-line for their performances on Friday and on the season overall.
Looking ahead to sectionals, the Vikings may be in Western New York’s toughest class in the A division. The likes of Jamestown, Kenmore West, West Seneca West, Lockport, South Park Williamsville South and Sweet Home all entered Friday at .500 or above.
Regardless of who’s the draw from A2, Santorio knows a tough opponent will be across the field.
“We know we’re gonna get a good team. South Park and Will. South are always good. They always find a way offensively to score points,” Santorio said. “Both teams are always athletic, and they’re well coached and do a good job. We’re just looking forward to the opportunity. Your goal every year’s to get to the playoffs, and thankfully we’re here again, and you want to play meaningful games at the end of the season. Regardless of who you’re playing, you’re playing a meaningful game.”
GI will await its slot in the Class A playoffs, as sectional seeding is set for Sunday. Due to NW placing outside of Class A1’s top four in standings, the Falcons wrap up their season at 1-4.
