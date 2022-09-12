Camren Warburton had his way in Cheektowaga’s 45-7 win over Lewiston-Porter in non-league action Friday.
Warburton ran for 260 yards and five touchdowns on 21 attempts, while Matt Barr went 6 of 9 for 133 yards and two touchdowns. D'Mell Poston also added 77 yards and two scores on three receptions.
Brody Burnham had 70 yards on seven carries for the Lancers, including a 61-yard touchdown run. Mason Bonito went 12 for 23 for 124 yards, while Dom Churakos had seven tackles and a sack.
Lew-Port (0-2) hosts Lake Shore at 7 p.m. this Friday, while Cheektowaga (1-1) hosts Falconer/Cassadaga Valley/Maple Grove at 7 p.m.
Lockport 33, Niagara Wheatfield 20
Lockport scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after Niagara Wheatfield scored 20 consecutive points to trim the lead one on Saturday in Class A-1 league play.
Shey Williams had 112 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions, while Takhi West went 7 of 10 for 193 yards, three touchdowns and one rushing score. Raymond Gillie had 94 yards and a touchdown and 10 tackles and Trey Thompson had a 72-yard touchdown catch.
Xander Fletcher went 22 of 39 for 201 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons, while Shawn Watson had six catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Adam Kyler had seven catches for 77 yards and a touchdown, while Te’Shaun Mathews had 94 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Collin Coughenour record four sacks.
Lockport (1-1) travels to Jameston at 7 p.m. this Friday, while Niagara Wheatfield (1-1) hosts Clarence at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Medina 48, RBL 6
Aiden Pitts threw more touchdowns than incompletions as Medina rolled to a Class C North division win over Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Friday.
Pitts went 8 of 11 for 174 yards and four touchdowns for the Mustangs, while Noah Skinner ran for 133 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and added a 65-yard touchdown reception. Kaedon Cleveland hauled in two touchdown grabs and Cayden Lilleby added another.
Trenton Muck went 7 of 12 for 86 yards, while adding a rushing touchdown for the Silverbacks. Justin Terwilliger had 60 yards on three receptions.
Medina (2-0) hosts Cleveland Hill at 7 p.m. this Friday. RBL (1-1) travels to Lackawanna at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Starpoint 40, Kenmore East 14
Starpoint got on the winning track behind a four-touchdown performance from Gage LaPlante on Friday.
LaPlante went 10 of 18 for 128 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, while also run for 61 yards and a score for the Spartans. Joe Richardson ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 16 attempts. Phil Pirinelli, Kyler Lee and Lucas Lombardo all caught touchdown passes and George Thompson had 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
Michael Bly went 8 of 17 for 42 yards, with a touchdown and an interception for the Bulldogs. Aaron Bridges threw a 6-yard touchdown on his lone attempt. Owen Davidson ran for 98 yards on 16 attempts.
Starpoint (1-1) travels to Hutch Tech at 2 p.m. Saturday and Kenmore East (0-2) travels to South Park at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Eden/North Collins 25, Newfane 21
Eden/North Collins hung on for a win over Newfane on Saturday in non-league play.
Matt Sweet ran for 83 yards and a touchdown, while going 6 of 10 for 116 yards and a score. Billy Yohn also had 70 yards and a score as Eden/North Collins ran for 249 yards.
Nate Snow went 15 of 25 for 158 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while running for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Ben Dickinson had 90 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, while also making 10 tackles. Khalil Golden led the team with 11 tackles.
Newfane (0-2) hosts Akron at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Eden/North Collins (1-1) hosts Springville at 7 p.m. this Friday.
Sweet Home 49, North Tonawanda 15
North Tonawanda led after one quarter, but Sweet Home exploded for 28 points in the second to secure a Class A-2 win.
Rocco Panepinto went 8 of 10 for 205 yards and three touchdowns, while Jordan Theodore had 101 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, along with three receptions for 77 yards and a score for the Panthers.
Nash Rieselman went 10 of 18 for 80 yards and a touchdown for the Lumberjacks, while Christian Earnst hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass. Ayden Woolston had eight tackles and an interception.
North Tonawanda (0-2) travels to Williamsville East at 7 p.m. this Friday and Sweet Home (2-0) hosts Orchard Park at 7 p.m.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 36, Wilson 16
Wilson didn’t have an answer for Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Gian Nuzzo on Friday.
Nuzzo went 7 of 13 for 156 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 94 yards and two scores on 18 attempts. Beau Bielecki also had 121 yards and a score on five receptions.
Conner Ernest went 9 of 20 for 93 yards and four interceptions for the Lakemen, while Evan Wolfe had 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Drew Dabill chipped in a 28-yard touchdown run.
Franklinville/Ellicottville (2-0) hosts Randolph at 7 p.m. this Friday, Wilson (0-2) travels to Portville at 7 p.m.
