AMHERST — Since her days as a star at Newfane High School, Paige Emborsky was determined to play Division I college basketball, no matter what it took.
And over the years, the passion for her dream continued. First, Emborsky had to continue building her craft and learn how to win a championship — and accomplished both – at Niagara County Community College. Her opportunity then came when, after gaining the attention of multiple Division I programs, she decided to pack her bags to play for the Abilene Christian University in West Texas.
But after accomplishing this dream, there was still much to be desired for, resulting in the basketball bouncing its way home to Western New York to a place who had interest in Emborsky since the beginning — Daemen University.
One year later, with Emborsky on the roster, the Wildcats are making a fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division II Tournament and will face Jefferson University in the quarterfinals Friday in Worcester, Massachusetts.
No matter the jersey or time zone, Emborsky has continued to have that shooter’s touch while on the court and has been a major part of scouting reports for opposing teams.
“I would rather take a 3-pointer than a lay-up, for me, at this point, but (shooting’s) really what I’m mastered at,” Emborsky said.
It seems Emborsky has been a perfect piece to the Wildcats’ puzzle, who have won 10 consecutive contests, including a 66-51 win over St. Thomas Aquinas this past Sunday to win a fourth consecutive East Coast Conference title.
Emborsky is currently shooting 60% from the 3-point line, the best among all NCAA Division I and Division II players and has helped a Daemen team increase its collective 3-point shooting percentage from 33.3% to 36.4%.
One of the coaches who recruited Emborsky when she was still at Newfane High School, Daemen head coach Jenepher Banker said the veteran has made an impact on the locker room in such a short time.
“She has great energy, works her butt off all the time,” said Banker, who previously coached at Grand Island High School for 15 seasons before taking over the Wildcats program ahead of the 2016-17 season. “So, she’s a great example of what you need to do to achieve (at) a high level, and she does that all the time. She’s been a great addition and she’s been a great leader and we’re lucky to have her.”
But before she came to Daemen, Emborsky was still able to accomplish her childhood dream of becoming a Division I athlete when she joined ACU during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns, making 14 starts in 45 starts and shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc while being part of 32 victories. Packing her bags and moving across the country to achieve that goal for two years helped Emborsky grow as a person both on and off the court.
“The environment of just being on a high level, like a Division I program, there are a lot of high expectations and a way of doing things, I guess you could say,” Emborsky said. “And your teammates, being around them so much just brings out the best of you. When you’re around them for 12 months out of the year, and you’re around your coaches for 12 months of the year, you really learn a lot about other people, and they bring out the best of you too. I really found myself for the last two years when I was there.”
But with playing at the Division I level comes competition for playing time and Emborsky felt she had a lot to offer as a player and leader on the court and wanted to at least attempt to win with a championship-caliber program.
She didn’t have to look far as Daemen was coming off a season where they finished in the East Regional finals and were looking to replace the production of multi-year veterans like Katie Titus and Tiara Filbert, who walked away finishing in the top-10 in program scoring.
“I knew that I was still getting better as a player and I didn’t just peek out,” Emborsky said. “... Coming to Daemen, I knew that we’d have a chance to actually end on a great note, you know, championship level program. That’s really what turned my head to come here and to finish as a fifth year.”
One person who is not surprised with Emborsky’s career arc is NCCC women’s basketball head coach Nate Beutel. Since he first saw her play and started recruiting her to join the Thunderwolves, Emborsky had the talent and character to become a scholarship athlete.
During her sophomore campaign with the Thunderwolves in 2019-20, Emborsky was named to the NJCAA All-American Second Team and scored a team-high 15.5 points per game. Plus, at the time of graduating, Emborsky ranked second on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,011 points.
Emborsky just needed a stepping stone, like at NCCC, to work on her craft to get to that point, whether it was at ACU or another Division I school like San Jose State.
“Everybody can use a person that has the heart and the drive that a kid like Paige does,” Beutel said, who has won over 250 games in his 11-year career with the Thunderwolves. “She will not let anything get in the way of her accomplishing her goals and dreams. and I don’t think there’s any coach in America, no matter the level, that wouldn’t want a kid like that. She’s special.”
Along with playing at Daemen, Emborsky is pursuing a graduate degree in the Leadership and Innovation program with hopes of becoming a coach herself in the future. While she’s only in the second semester of this two-year journey, Emborsky said she has already learned a lot about herself and those around her to enhance her leadership skills.
Specifically, the idea of walking into the unknown and taking risks has been a major theme so far — something she could easily relate to with her own basketball journey.
“You don’t know sometimes where you’re going or like where you’re going to end up,” Emborsky said. “That’s very exciting. At the same time, it’s scary. So I think just keeping that in mind when I’m moving forward after I’m done and I graduate and I’m done with basketball and everything... Just understanding that the unknown is a good thing and to not be scared of that kind of stuff.”
Tip-off between No. 6 Daemen and No. 3 Jefferson is set for 12 p.m. Friday at Assumption University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.