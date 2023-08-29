The biggest domino for cutdown day has dropped.
The Buffalo Bills will not remove Von Miller from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, which means he will miss at least the first four games of the regular season, first reported by ESPN. The Bills had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to activate Miller, who is recovering from a torn ACL on Thanksgiving.
Miller will not be eligible to play before Week 4 and he can remain on the PUP list until Week 6 without costing the Bills a spot on the 53-man roster. Games he will miss, at minimum, are against the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.
The Bills have been vague throughout the offseason as to Miller’s odds of playing at the start of the season, while general manager Brandon Beane admitted they knew for “a long time” that he would start training camp on the PUP list, although there have been no setbacks during his recovery.
“We want to make sure he’s ready for the long haul,” Beane said. “We don’t want to rush him too much.”
Miller was adamant he wasn’t going to sit out an entire year the way cornerback Tre’Davious White did with the same injury last season. Miller said during minicamp that he wouldn’t be out later than Week 6, but the 34-year-old All-Pro is typically optimistic and thought he was going to be out just a few weeks after injury until further knee surgery revealed to seriousness of his ACL tear.
He is entering the second year of a six-year, $120 million contract and recorded eight sacks in 11 games with the Bills last season.
Basham dealt to Giants
Even before Miller’s status was determined, the Bills had a logjam at defensive end and it always seemed iminent that they would make a trade or release a valuable edge rusher, particularly after signing Leonard Floyd late in minicamp.
On Tuesday, the Bills traded third-year defensive end Boogie Basham to the New York Giants, although the return has not been announced. Basham has two years remaining on his rookie contract after being drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Basham never became a key contributor for the Bills, playing fewer than 40% of the defensive snaps during his first two seasons and recorded 4.5 sacks. The Bills began experimenting with Basham as interior lineman during obvious passing situations, the first clear sign he might the odd man out in the rotation.
After recording three tackles and a sack against the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener, it seemed like Basham was climbing the depth chart, but he quickly returned to the second team in the following week.
Moving Basham likely means the Bills will go forward with A.J. Epenesa, Floyd, Shaq Lawson and Greg Rousseau, while Kingsley Jonathan’s chances to make the 53-man roster.
Roster Cuts
Players who have been reportedly released:
• Zayne Anderson, safety, per Aaron Wilson.
• Eli Ankou, defensive tackle, per The Buffalo News
• Marcell Ateman, wide receiver
• Alex Austin, cornerback, per Jordan Schultz.
• Ike Boettger, guard, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.
• Nick Broeker, guard, per Ryan Talbot.
• Kyron Brown, cornerback, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.
• Darrynton Evans, running back, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
• Richard Gouraige, offensive tackle, per The Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran.
• Travin Howard, lineacker, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.
• Ja'Marcus Ingram, cornerback, per The Buffalo News' Jay Skurski.
• Andy Isabella, wide receiver, per multiple reports.
• KeeSean Johnson, wide receiver, per Ryan Talbot.
• Greg Mancz, center, per ESPN's Alaina Getzenberg.
• Dean Marlowe, safety, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
• Jordan Mims, running back, per Ryan Talbot.
• David Quessenberry, offensive tackle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
• Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver per Ryan Talbot.
• Kendal Vickers, defensive tackle, per The Buffalo News' Skurski.
• Joel Wilson, tight end, per Aaron Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.