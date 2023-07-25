The Bills made a slew of transactions on the eve of training camp, including placing Von Miller on the active/PUP list.
Miller, linebacker Tyler Matakevich and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will all begin training camp on the PUP list. Miller is still recovering from a torn ACL in Week 12 last season, while Phillips is rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Players can be removed from the PUP list any time before the start of the regular season.
The Bills also signed tight end Jace Sternberger and running back Darrynton Evans, while placing Nyheim Hines on the reserve/NFI list after suffering a season-ending knee injury in a jet ski accident.
Sternberger, who was one of a number of players to workout for the Bills Monday, was a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, but never caught on. He had stints with the Packers, Seahawks, Commanders, Steelers and the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions over the last two years.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder has 12 receptions for 114 yards in his NFL career. He led USFL with seven touchdown catches this season, while ranking fourth with 517 yards and caught 33 passes. Tight end Nick Guggemos was released to make room for him on the roster.
Evans is an ex-third-rounder of the Titans in 2020, but has never had more than 14 attempts in his three seasons. He had 64 yards in six games with the Bears last season.
The Bills open training camp with a Sean McDermott press conference at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, with practice open to the public (with a ticket) to follow at St. John Fisher University.
