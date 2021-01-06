Virus forces Canisius postponements

Canisius College's winter sports schedule will be a deal lighter for the time being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Golden Griffins men's basketball and ice hockey both announced COVID-19-related postponements on Wednesday.
Hockey was scheduled to play Atlantic Hockey foe RIT on Wednesday before Canisius announced that the game had been postponed "due to COVID-19 related protocols and contact tracing among Tier 1 members of the Canisius hockey program."
The hockey program did not announce an immediate pause, as most around the country have, awaiting more information on the extent of potential contact.
"The status of the other scheduled games between the two teams this week (Friday in Rochester; Sunday in Buffalo) will be determined ... as Canisius continues to work through COVID-19 protocol and further contact tracing within its program," stated a press release.
Men's hoops announced a full pause due to a positive test result among Tier 1 members of the program, forcing the postponement of this weekend's scheduled series at Siena.
The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced that Fairfield would take the Griffs' place this weekend against Siena, which just played the first two games of its season early this week due to its own COVID-19 pauses.
Fairfield's scheduled series this weekend at Saint Peter's and the Canisius-Siena series were both pushed back to Feb. 26-27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.