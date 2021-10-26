Vikings one win from another VI title

The old adage says it's tough to beat a team three times.
Grand Island had no such issues against Kenmore East.
The top-seeded Vikings defeated the No. 4 Bulldogs, 4-0, in the Section VI Class A2 semifinals Tuesday during a soaked night at the West Seneca West High School turf.
In the first two meetings, the Vikings didn’t score more than twice in each (2-1 and 2-0) but were still victorious. Tuesday night, GI scored four times and maintained possession for majority of the contest.
In the first 40 minutes, GI got off to a quick start. Five minutes in, Vikings senior Jacob Jayme chased down a ball in the box and booted it past the East keeper, giving GI a fast lead. The goal was the seventh of the year for Jayme, who later left the game after a collision in the box with the East keeper with about 14 minutes left in the first half.
Shortly after the injury, Grand Island senior Abishek Selvakumar netted his fifth goal of the season. Off a pass into the box, the ball was loose and Selvakumar was the right man in the right spot to hammer home the Vikings’ second goal of the night.
The Vikings took the 2-0 lead into halftime.
East got its best opportunity in the first minute of the second half off a corner kick. The ball reached the box and was booted and headed around, but the Vikings were able to knock it away with no harm.
Minutes later, Grand Island’s Tom Banas netted his eighth goal of the season, putting the Vikings up 3-0.
In the 10th minute of the second half, East had a two-on-one chance, but Vikings defenseman Anthony Amato hustled back for a slide tackle not once but twice to keep East out of the net.
Grand Island senior Jon Minton later added the Vikings’ fourth and final goal of the night. It was his third of the season.
Tuesday was the fifth time this season GI had at least three different players score a goal.
The Vikings also don’t have a player with double-digit goals, but 15 different players have found the back of the net this season. For coach Frank Butcher, having a mix of guys who’re capable of putting the ball in the back of the net any night is a huge key to the team’s success.
“Almost every year, you have a weakness somewhere, you’re trying to fix that weakness and plug that hole. We don’t really have a go-to scorer, but we have solid (guys) in every spot. On any given night, someone will step up and that’s what we’ve talked about our last couple games is making sure that we don’t wait for someone else to do it, you be the guy that steps up. Anybody can do it, because all of our guys are really good, so it’s nice,” Butcher said.
Although, there could be a love-hate relationship with playing a team three times, the Vikings were able to use the past two close games against the Bulldogs as key experiences to help guide them to victory Tuesday.
“It’s always nice to have an idea of how they’re going to attack and what they got,” Butcher said. “You don’t have to do as much scouting, not that it’s easy to play against someone that you’re really familiar with, but at least we have a heads up of how to attack them and what worked against them last time. … If we played a team from the ECIC, we’d be watching on video and it’s always better to just see them in person.”
The win gives the Vikings a chance to retain their title as A2 champions. Last year, GI was co-champions with Williamsville East. In order to get back-to-back titles, the Vikings will have to go through another Williamsville squad — this time, the Williamsville South Billies.
Another appearance in a Section VI championship game is no surprise to Butcher, who sees GI's winning tradition as the gift that keeps on giving.
“I think it’s the expectation coming in. We’ve done so well in the past and people know they have to kind of live up to that. They’ve all seen their older brothers or neighbors or whoever and they know, ‘This is what we do here. We work hard, we train as hard as we can and we put everything we have into the game.’ It’s an expectation coming forward and there hasn’t been a down year in a long time, so it’s nice to be a part of,” Butcher said.
The Vikings look to hoist title No. 10 in program history as they take on second-seeded South, which defeated Amherst 3-0 in the game prior, in the Class A2 finals at 5 p.m. Saturday at Kenmore East's Sparky Adams Field.
