Sean McDermott wants another dress rehearsal for his starters.
It’s hard to imagine the likes of Josh Allen or Stefon Diggs will see lengthy playing time against the Chicago Bears in the preseason finale at 1 p.m. Saturday, but it’s clear McDermott wants a better performance before games get real against the New York Jets on Sept. 11.
If the Bills top offense doesn’t pick apart the Bears, it’s still not time to panic, but everyone with an interest will go into the regular season feeling a little better that the offense is improving, considering the last two times Allen has been on the field — last week against the Steelers and in the AFC divisional round against the Bengals — the unit has struggled.
The best scenario for Buffalo would involve Allen efficiently moving the offense down the field on the first possession, scoring a touchdown and then turning over the game to backup quarterback Kyle Allen. But otherwise, the Bills just need to see if Allen is on the same page as his receivers and they limit pre-snap penalties.
Here is a look at what else to watch for:
Twice the tight ends
Dawson Knox injured a finger during the final practice before the Pittsburgh game and did not play. He practiced all week without limitation, so it’s presumed that he will play against Chicago.
That would provide the Bills a chance to test drive their new dual-tight end offense with Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid. Buffalo won’t reveal its playbook in full for a preseason game, but there’s a chance to see a glimpse of what’s to come Week 1.
Knox is in the midst of the best training camp of his NFL career, while Kincaid has impressed during training camp practices and after playing 20 snaps against the Steelers, making three catches for 45 yards.
The Bills extended Knox before the season last year and invested a first-round pick on Kincaid during the offseason, so it’s apparent they are going to make both a significant part of the offense this year.
Kincaid didn’t impress as a blocker against the Steelers, so it will be interesting to see how often he is split wide or lines up in the slot. All three of his catches came from the slot, creating a mismatch whether he’s covered by a cornerback or linebacker.
Allen’s guard
Tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown didn’t have their best performances last week, but the position to watch on the offensive line this week is left guard.
Connor McGovern was Buffalo’s biggest offseason acquisition, but he left Wednesday’s practice with a right leg injury and did not participate Thursday. David Edwards, who was signed to a one-year deal after starting a chunk of his first four NFL seasons with the Rams, has been the backup left guard all training camp.
If McGovern isn’t ready to play at the start of the season, the Bills may have a debate about who starts at left guard. The Bills could opt to play Ryan Bates at left guard and rookie O’Cyrus Torrence at right guard, which is where he has played exclusively during the preseason.
Based on what the Bills have done thus far, it would seem Edwards and Torrence are in line to start against the Bears. But the right guard battle between Bates and Torrence is still open, despite the rookie starting the first two preseason games.
Accumulating preseason reps is more important for a rookie like Torrence than a veteran like Bates, who is also the backup center and if he starts at right guard when the season starts, he won’t get many snaps at center afterwards.
The same thinking goes for the Bates-Edwards debate. The Bills know what they have with Bates, who has been with the team since 2019. Although Edwards is a veteran in the league, he is new to Buffalo and the coaches may want to see how he works with the first-team offense in a game.
Cornerback conundrum
The No. 2 cornerback spot is still up for grabs, with Dane Jackson as the favorite and Christian Benford still in the mix. If Jackson gets more of the first-team reps against the Bears, it’s likely a good indication of which direction the competition is trending.
Last year’s first-round pick Kaiir Elam is firmly trailing Jackson and Benford after the three got equal No. 1 reps during the first two weeks of camp. Elam is not in jeopardy of being cut, but the Bills have a few decisions to make that could impact his spot on the active roster for games.
Tre’Davious White and Taron Johnson join Benford, Elam and Jackson as locks to make the roster — barring a trade — after cutdowns at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Siran Neal has primarily been a special teams player since being drafted in 2018, but he signed a three-year extension in March 2022.
It would seem likely that Neal is the sixth cornerback, but his contract isn’t hefty and the Bills could release him or they could keep seven. It all depends on how they value Cam Lewis.
The University at Buffalo product has hung around since 2019 and made the roster outright last year after spending most of his first three seasons bouncing back and forth from the practice squad.
Lewis appeared in 13 games last year, with one start. His playing time plummeted after the Minnesota Vikings game, when Justin Jefferson famously snatched the ball away from Lewis on a play that would have ended the game if he knocked it down.
But Lewis re-signed on a one-year deal in March and he has the versatility to play cornerback and safety. He has also dabbled at nickel cornerback, where Neal is the backup to Johnson.
Lewis missed a chunk of camp with a groin injury, so how much and where he plays could point to whether the Bills want to keep him again this year.
