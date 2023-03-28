Dan Fire has a long list of wrestling accolades during his two stints at North Tonawanda.
First, Fire coached the Lumberjacks to the 1995 Section VI championship, then he guided three state placewinners and logged 111 victories.
But like many of his generation, Fire still endures the cost that came with representing the United States in the Vietnam War, suffering from PTSD, Ischemic Heart Disease, diabetes and neuropathy — all as a result from being exposed to Agent Orange.
Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of when the last U.S. combat troops left South Vietnam, ending direct U.S. military action in the Vietnam War.
The war, however, continued for another two years — the climax being the fall of South Vietnam’s capital Saigon at the hands of the North Vietnamese in April 1975. Preventing the spread of North Vietnam’s Communist regime into South Vietnam was a major reason why the U.S. forces entered the war in the first place.
Decades later, Fire, forever a proud Vietnam veteran who now lives in Oklahoma, has “mixed emotions” about the milestone, as so many lives were lost in a war that was not won.
“That’s what you think about – the guys we lost,” said Fire, who served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to July 1973. “You see those faces… That pops up in your face first — not the American flag. The faces that died for that flag pop up first.”
But it was through the world of Niagara County wrestling that Fire was able to form friendships with two fellow Vietnam veterans — Eric Knuutila and Phil Yoder.
Knuutila is best known for starting the Niagara County Community College wrestling program from scratch 50 years ago, but first he was an Ithaca native who was a rifleman in the Marines from 1966 to 1969.
“Veterans, they hang out together,” Knuutila said. “I won’t say it’s a tight bond, but it’s a common bond. … We have common things you need to work on and talk people through that helps everybody out.”
While he wasn’t primarily a coach like his counterparts, Yoder has served as an important behind the scenes figure in Western New York wrestling for updating and creating brackets used during youth, high school and college tournaments since 1984.
He evolved from using pencils and erasers to now updating with a few clicks of a computer mouse. Finding the spark for wrestling as a junior at Bowie High School in Maryland, Yoder served in the U.S. Army from September 1969 to September 1971 and spent four and a half months with the 25th Infantry Division in the Village of Cu Chi in northwestern Saigon but was hit by a blast from a mortar round, finished his service at various military bases back in the United States and was a recipient of a Purple Heart.
Over the years working at these tournaments, Yoder — a resident of Lockport since 1977 — has connected with other Vietnam veterans that volunteered at these tournaments and displayed either a hat or insignia on their clothing. He described those encounters as “surprising yet refreshing.”
“It always made me feel kind of positive,” Yoder said. “It just improved my overall outlook on things there when I would see these veterans helping out at the tournaments. and again, there weren’t very many of them. But it was just nice to see even one or two. That meant a lot to me and I always try to make sure that I let them know that.”
Knuutila has never equated his time in the Marines with his coaching career, other than the fact that going into the service made him grow up “a lot faster” and wasn’t sure if he would have had the same approach to life had he not serve.
But through it all, he credits his late wife, Linda, who he married before he went off to combat, for her continuous support in life and in his time coaching the Thunderwolves.
For Yoder and Fire, being involved in the sport of wrestling has had an even bigger impact on their lives.
Working at the tournaments not only helps keep his mind off of events from the past, but also gives Yoder a chance to honor his best friend, Danny, who was killed in Cambodia in May 1970.
Serving as the casket escort for his late best friend, Yoder said, was harder for him than anything he experienced in the war.
“Anything I can do to honor his name and keep his memory (alive),” Yoder said. “That’s definitely the most important thing to me right there.”
Fire’s experience serving in the Air Force changed shortly after midnight on July 5, 1971, just five days before he was going home to Virginia for a visit with family. That night, Fire and the entire 366th Tactical Fighter Wing were attacked by rockets at Da Nang Air Base, with five members killed. Fire lost his hearing in his left ear, which took him off the flight line and was sent to Transportation and only needed stitches for his hand.
Fire always had a dream of becoming a wrestling coach ever since he saw his older brother, Guy, coached by Joe Rotundo in what were the early years of NT Wrestling in the early 1960s. It wasn’t until he was working for the United States Postal Department branch in Kansas in 1979 when he received a phone call from the late Dick Burns — a Hall of Fame Coach at Bonner Springs High School. Burns had heard that Fire was a former high school wrestler in New York and asked him to coach the program’s wrestling club.
Fire said the phone call saved his life and coaching wrestling became his new calling.
“God put me right where he wanted me,” said Fire, a Purple Heart recipient who now resides in Oklahoma but still visits NT and Western New York during the Section VI wrestling season. “He didn’t bless me with children but he blessed with over 1,000 wrestlers… I had a great life due to wrestling.”
Times have changed in terms of the appreciation towards Vietnam veterans, with Yoder crediting the installation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. in 1982 and Knuttila pointing the change around the start of the Iraq War 20 years ago. As Knuttila explained, the respect towards all veterans has changed for the better over the last 15-20 years, even with a simple “Thank you for your service.”
“In the 60s and 70s, they didn’t say that,” Knuttila said. “And I think people realize that, how they treated the Vietnam veterans when they came home, they never wanted to do that again.”
