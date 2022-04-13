MEDINA — COVID-19 canceled a season. Collegiate-level players graduated. But there doesn’t seem to be anything that can knock Medina baseball off kilter.
The Mustangs reached the state semifinals in 2019 and were poised to make another run before the pandemic wiped out 2020. They won sectionals last season, but seven of the 16 players were seniors, including current University of Toledo infielder Brian Fry.
Medina now has five freshmen and four sophomores, but last year’s pitching staff remains intact and has led the team to a 6-0 start. The trio of Zach Fike, Aidan Paul and Xander Payne have combined to allow three earned runs and the Mustangs have allowed seven total, just one in their last four games.
“Pitching is our strength, for sure,” Medina said Jon Sherman said. “We’re still indoctrinating the young players into our system. It’s a work in progress for the rest of them, but when your pitchers are solid, it’s going to take you a long way.”
With Medina outscoring opponents 46-7 this season, the top pitchers have not had to go deep into games, but they all have the capability. They combined for seven complete games last season, accounting for 15 of the team’s 16 wins.
Payne did toss all five innings against Alden on Monday, striking out 12 batters in a perfect, mercy rule-shortened game. Fike had a no-hitter through three innings in a 16-1 win over Cleveland Hill on Wednesday but was rested with a 14-0 lead.
Fike, Paul and Payne have struck out 66 of the 137 batters faced in two starts apiece, while Paul and Payne have yet to surrender a walk.
Playing three games per week during a condensed regular season, Medina will rarely have to worry about tired arms and has plenty of opportunities to manipulate matchups during the postseason.
“We can throw any of us and we don’t have to worry,” said Fike, who is committed to play at Niagara County Community College next year. “It’s better for our arm care. We don’t have to worry about throwing 100 pitches or throwing multiple games a week. It’s good for our bodies, keeping all of us in shape.”
•••
The youth surrounding the mound is not an uncommon occurrence for the program. Three eighth-graders, two sophomores and a freshman made the team last season. Meanwhile, Payne was a freshman on the 2019 squad, Paul and Joe Cecchini made the team as eighth-graders and Fike made the varsity team as a seventh-grader.
The Mustangs have cultivated talent at early ages, so by the time those players reach high school, they are ready to contribute for the varsity team. Sherman believes that has been the key of maintaining success in recent years.
“It’s a skill-based game,” Sherman said. “They have to have enough practice and they have to be efficient. You can’t just be athletic and be a baseball player. You have to practice your skill, practice your trade.”
Building young players has also been aided by the older players. Fike recalls veterans welcoming him to the team like any other player, despite being a seventh-grader. He could have been upset about being pulled with a no-hitter, but Fike understood he needed the rest and freshman Brody Fry, Brian's brother, could use a few varsity innings in relief.
“They’ve been playing baseball for a while,” said Payne, who has decided to play at SUNY Cortland next year. “We’re going to keep pushing them. … The guys before me pushed me and I hope to do the same because they did a great job.”
Having players on the team for years also gives them long memories. Joe Cecchini, Fike, Paul and Payne all have memories of Schuylerville coming back to win a 6-3 game in the 2019 state semifinals.
With the top-10 hitters from that team slated to return the following year, Medina fully expected to return to states, but the season never happened. Nine players from the 2019 team were still on the roster last year. The Mustangs won the Class B-2 sectional title, but there was no state tournament.
Now Medina is set on pursuing a return trip to the state tournament that has eluded it for the last two seasons.
“It’s been a goal since our sophomore year when we got shut down for COVID and it hasn’t left our brains,” Fike said. “We preach it every day in practice. We have to get back to the state semifinals or finals, hopefully. We have to keep the work going.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
