MEDINA — Four fumbles and a late score from Fredonia denied Medina’s attempt at reaching the sectional championship for a second straight year. season earlier than it had desired. But there were still positives for the Mustangs to keep their heads up during the off-season.
With an 8-2 finish, the Mustangs won the Class C North division title for a third straight year and began the season on a seven-game winning streak, including a 37-36 win against East Aurora/Holland on Sept. 30.
As a new season approaches, starting with a road contest against St. Mary’s of Lancaster on Sept. 2, it was the week-to-week growth in the team’s depth that impressed Medina head coach Eric Valley the most during its push into a postseason run. In fact, Valley said this was his biggest takeaway as he started assembling the new roster in the off-season.
“We had different kids step up into starting roles and eventually be impact players that, going into the season, we weren’t even really sure how they would fit in with us,” said Valley, who enters his 16th season on the sidelines. “Watching those kids sort of evolve over the course of the season is great and it puts us in a really good position for this year.”
Even as these new pieces continue to grow in the offense, Medina is relying on its offensive line, a pillar to the team’s offensive success.
The unit returns three starters in left tackle and University of Akron commit Roosevelt Mitchell, center Sawyer Kingsbury and right tackle Xavier King. The three will be joined by senior Kole Campbell at left tackle and junior Ethan Carson at right guard.
For King, who is listed at 6-foot-2, the responsibility of working up front for his Mustang teammates is one he doesn’t take lightly, describing the offense as “pretty much family.”
“The line has kept us together for the past three years, no matter what you put behind,” King said. “You got five, pretty much, grown men, pushing and blocking and doing whatever they need to protect you.”
Two key components to the Mustangs success last season were the play of quarterback Aiden Pitts and running back Noah Skinner, who, together, combined for 2,352 yards and scored 39 of Medina’s 55 touchdowns. Now, the two have graduated onto Buffalo State this fall and leave Valley with options with different skill-sets to move into the lineup.
After taking a few intermittent snaps at quarterback last season, senior Noah Cudzilo and junior Julian Woodworth are splitting time in training camp, with Valley providing the possibility both would see game action at the start of the season. At running back, junior Brody Fry missed the majority of the season after dislocating his shoulder against Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville on Sept. 9 but returned for the sectional postseason and is expected to now share the workload with sophomore Christian Moss.
“Between the two of them, (Brody and Christian) can start to carry the load of what Noah did by himself last year,” Valley said. “... (Noah and Julian) both were definitely involved in our pass game playing wide receiver as well. And they both run well with the ball too. … Hopefully, we can take advantage of those skill-sets a little bit more and get them into good positions.”
Kickoff between Medina and St. Mary’s is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 2 at St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster.
