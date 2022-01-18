Vaccine, negative tests required for certain state competitions

Anyone over 5 years old hoping to attend the New York State Public High School Athletic Association's premier events this winter will be required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative PCR test.
NYSPHSAA announced Tuesday that it's two largest events — the individual wrestling and boys basketball championships, which are expected to draw over 5,000 attendees per day — are subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines for "large-scale indoor events." Attendees include coaches, athletes, spectators, volunteers, committee members and other staff.
According to the NYSDOH, full vaccination means having a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single Johnson & Johnson dose, at least 14 days prior to the event. Unvaccinated individuals must show proof of a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the start of the event. Once inside, masks are required to be worn at all times, regardless of vaccination status.
“As the governing body for interscholastic athletics in New York State, it is important that we adhere to NYSDOH guidelines that are in place for the health and safety of participants and fans,” Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA executive director, said in a statement. “A year ago, hosting state championship events was not possible. Thankfully, we now have the ability to provide participation opportunities for students under the direction of public health officials.”
Individual wrestling is scheduled for Feb. 25-26 in Albany while boys basketball will be held March 18-20 in Glens Falls. NYSPHSAA said it is working with the venues for both to offer on-site testing.
Venues for other competitions have the ability to set their own standards for admission, so long as they fall within state guidelines. The Rochester Institute of Technology, which is hosting NYSPHSAA competitive cheerleading championships on March 5, will require full vaccination of all attendees age five or over, in accordance with university policy. The same will go for the NYSPHSAA indoor track and field championships, hosted by the New York City Parks and Recreation department March 5 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
Guidelines remain subject to change. If you're planning to attend an event, the most up-to-date guidance can be found at www.nysphsaa.org.
