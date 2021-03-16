NIAGARA FALLS — COVID-19 could only hold unified sports down for so long.
The growth of the unified landscape has been tremendous in Western New York, but any gains were threatened once the pandemic swept in last March. Just a week prior to the world shutting down, the third annual Section VI unified bowling tournament was held, with over 20 teams and nearly 400 athletes competing.
Overall for the 2020 season, unified bowling had over 500 competitors in Section VI.
This year, former Newfane athletic director and current Section VI unified sports chair Doug Ames has adjusted on the fly since bowling returned March 4. Matches are being held virtually because of the virus, which has led to some interesting situations.
Newfane, for example, competed against Alden this week, and the Bulldogs bowled Monday. But since things are not as time sensitive as usual, the Panthers were able to submit their scores in Tuesday at Lockport's Allie Brandt Lanes.
"It's been like a Rubik's Cube or a puzzle. You just keep twisting and moving and the pieces eventually fall into place and you make it happen," Ames said.
This has put more on Ames' plate but he's definitely not complaining. The alternative — missing out on another unified sports season like last spring — is something he hopes to never deal with again.
With programs spanning from our local contingent of Niagara Falls, Newfane, Starpoint and Grand Island to as far as Salamanca, the emphasis has been on keeping the kids safe. That can be tough in a socially-distanced time, especially when programs have continued to grow. Ames shared that some teams have built a foundation where they have 25 to 30 kids on their rosters, while some squads have over 40 this year.
"Because of the pandemic and the COVID, and some of the kids' autoimmune systems are already in question, so they're not participating," Ames said. "So some are down, where others are up. ... Currently, there's 482 kids, males and females, participating in unified bowling. Now that compared to last year, that's pretty darn close."
Former Niagara Falls assistant boys basketball coach and current unified bowling coach Matt Leo has enjoyed being back with his team, noting that being cooped up during lockdown was strenuous on his kids and the staff. That time away has made him appreciate things even more as the world inches back toward normalcy.
"You realize how hard it is for everybody when you go through that and then you're back here," Leo said. " ... But just being here and just doing it, they're having a blast and just makes you realize how fortunate we are just to be able to do this, even though we have to wear masks and follow certain things, it's still well worth it to have this season and other seasons because I think the kids need it."
Leo is hoping to bring younger students in as partners and athletes, so the entire Niagara Falls High School community can continue growing with the sport to cultivate an even more inclusive culture in the district.
Former Wolverines partner and current Niagara University student Lauren Granieri came back to visit her former Falls team members Tuesday at Bowl-O-Drome. Not only does she think it's good to keep immersing herself in this environment, as she's studying to become a special education teacher, she's also formed a tight bond with the program as well.
"I really like coming and seeing how the program evolves. There has been a few changes since I graduated which is really good to see," said Granieri, a 2020 Niagara Falls graduate. "And to see how much it's succeeding, that's really why I like coming out and I'll continue coming out until, hopefully, the program goes farther."
Granieri said the Wolverines' program is built on "love and friendship and joy." It's just one of the pieces that people don't see about unified from the outside.
"A lot of people don't realize that it's not just a sport. It's ... made me be (in) the career that I am today," she said. " ... It's definitely a sense of community, a lot of backgrounds being in the program, so it's nice to all come together and just have fun."
Newfane's Melanie Nagel discussed how being back as a bowling partner has put her in her "happy place." The daughter of the Panthers' varsity football coach Chuck Nagel, Melanie wouldn't want to be spending this season anywhere else.
"I love working with the kids, like it makes me happy to work with the kids and just be able to bowl again since I couldn't do basketball last year," Melanie said.
The Panthers' team mom, Corrie Murray, added how much of a leader Melanie has been this season, especially for the athletes on the girls side. Murray has enjoyed seeing the growth of the sport over the years, not only as a parent of team members Zach and Matt, but also as a major advocate of unified as a whole.
Not only does she work with programs throughout Section VI with their Youth Activation Committees, Murray has started her own non-profit organization called Friends of Unified Sports. The goal of her organization is to provide the athletes with scholarships as they look ahead to college, but also holding summer day camp programs for them and setting them up with job opportunities and living spaces as they graduate from high school.
Although things aren't set yet for what unified will look like in the 2021-22 school year, getting unified basketball games going May 20 and the playoffs by June 9 will be the first steps in figuring that out.
"It's like Todd Nelson had said at the state association last week when we had our state meeting," said Ames, referring to the NYSPHSAA assistant director.
"Right now, we're just picking up the pieces, we're putting it back together and we're rebuilding ... and (we're) getting back to where we were before the pandemic. And we're gonna get there, we're gonna be there. If we can get some basketball in and get it played, that's all we're really shooting for. To get a season, get 'em playing, get 'em livestreamed, get some fans in the stands, not a lot. Things will be changing a little bit with unified basketball, but we know that.
"But again, if we get through that season, then you know what? Cha-ching, let's move on and now, OK, let's rebuild, let's go back, let's debrief, see what happened, what went wrong and what can we improve on."
