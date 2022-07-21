Back on campus training to chase a $1 million bag, Blue Collar U brought its hard hat to finish the job at The Basketball Tournament. Representing University at Buffalo’s halcyon hoops era this weekend at the Syracuse regional in the ESPN-televised event, UB takes additional meaning for the select squad’s summer reunion.
“Unfinished business,” said Nick Perkins, a TBT all-star selection last year after the big man helped the Bulls win four games to last among the final four during the group's debut in the 64-team, single-elimination playoff.
“We had a spectacular run last year,” team leader C.J. Massinburg said. “And we are trying to take it all this year.”
Blue Collar U is seeded second in the regional hosted by defending champion Boeheim’s Army at Ondondaga Community College’s SRC Arena, with 6-seed Brown & White, a St. Bonaventure alumni team, enhancing the local interest.
The Bulls tip off at 2 p.m. today against 7-seed NG Saints, alumni of Philadelphia’s Neumann-Goretti High that include former Syracuse players Scoop Jardine and Rick Jackson. The game will stream on ESPN3, with the winner playing at noon Saturday on ESPN against 3-seed Friday Beers or 6-seed Mental Toughness. The regional final is Monday night on ESPN2.
Boosted by roster additions, refined conditioning and experience working through the professional-grade bracket, BCU believes it learned from last year’s close finish what it takes to bring a championship back to Buffalo.
“We’ve seen the finish line,” said Wes Clark, MVP of UB’s 2018 Mid-American Conference tournament championship. “So we want to run through it this time.”
Clark led the Bulls in its opening victories last summer by sinking two game-winners in the TBT’s signature Elam Ending format, when the clock stops with four minutes left in the fourth quarter and a target score is set eight points above the leading team’s total.
BCU’s pursuit of the $1 million grand prize was hamstrung when Clark got injured in the first half of the Columbus regional final.
“I believe that if Wes didn’t get hurt, we could’ve had a shot at winning the thing,” said BCU general manager Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant coach and recruiting specialist who followed Nate Oats to Alabama. “He’s kind of our natural leader, and we’re excited to have him back. He’s probably one of the best 10 or 15 guys in the entire tournament.”
Sleek and swift during practices at Alumni Arena, Clark described his “laser focus” and preparing his body for “a work incomplete,” he said. “It’s a more serious thing. Instead of being in the summertime like it was vacation, a lot of all-including, I’m a little more locked in.”
“That’s a big juice for us,” Massinburg said. “When he is on the floor, we have a sort of calming presence. We have utmost confidence in him. And he has utmost confidence in himself.”
Clark has the same faith in BCU recruit E.C. Matthews, a high school teammate with whom he won a Michigan state championship at Romulus when Oats was their coach.
“His talent is second to none,” Clark said about Matthews, who has followed his notable career at Rhode Island by playing in the NBA G-League and overseas, most recently in Africa’s top league. “He’s going to bring us a little more skill, for sure.”
BCU mined the alumni ranks for added interior presence from forward Xavier Ford, MVP of the 2015 MAC tournament in UB’s breakthrough championship season.
The other new player is Antwon Lillard from MAC rival Bowling Green, a cousin of backup center Montell McRae. Returning to the team is Edric Dennis, an old friend of Massinburg’s and 1,000-point scorer at three Division I schools (TCU, UT-Arlington, Jackson State).
Also back with the blue-collar brigade: Blake Hamilton and Jeremy Harris, scoring forwards with MAC tournament star performances on their resumes; dogged defender Dontay Caruthers, a Rochester native responsible for the group’s competitive ethos; and point guard Lamonte Bearden, one of Oats’ recruiting gems who won two championships at UB before transferring to Western Kentucky and took command of the BCU offense last summer after Clark went out.
“We feel like we are veterans,” Massinburg said. “Knowing what we are about, knowing that we can compete with anybody in the world. UB is a smaller school. It’s not a Power 5 school. But we came here and did some damage in our time, and we were able to solidify that in The Tournament against the best competition.”
