EAST AMHERST — Grand Island High School a winning recipe so good it decided to have a second course.
The Vikings scored early and tacked on two goals late to beat North Tonawanda 3-0 in the Section VI Class A1 championship game on Saturday and duplicated the feat in the Section VI overall Class A championship against Iroquois on Tuesday at Williamsville East High School.
Grand Island scored 11 minutes into the game and put in two goals in the final 18 minutes to oust the Chiefs 3-0 to advance to the NYSPHSAA Far West Regional against Spencerport at 2 p.m. Saturday at Webster Thomas High School.
“It’s much easier to get that early goal, and the way our defense has been playing, if you get that early goal you can just settle in,” Grand Island head coach Dave Bowman said. “You never can be comfortable with a one-goal lead, but with the defense we can put out there and the effort and the motivation these girls have, one goal quite often has been enough.”
While Grand Island took the same formula to beat Iroquois, it used a different path. Senior Avery Mondoux scored all three goals against North Tonawanda, but the first two goals against the Chiefs came from underclassmen.
Freshman Jolie Mondoux got an assist immediately after coming in for an injured Payton Khadra against North Tonawanda and got the start against Iroquous. Mondoux found herself with the ball on the left of the goalkeeper early in the game, her first shot was blocked, but she gathered and buried the first goal of the game.
“It was really big for me,” Mondoux said. “Knowing that I had to fill such a big spot in our lineup, it feels really good to score first for our team.”
Notching the first goal of the game proved to be crucial for the Vikings, as the next 40 minutes of the game were largely played in the midfield. One-on-one ball handling did not work. Nor did long stretch passes. Neither team could get sustained pressure on the opponent’s keeper.
But with less than 20 minutes to play, Morgan Khadra gained possession on the left wing and the sophomore blooped a ball into the net from 20 yards out to take a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later, Avery Mondoux added a 20-yarder from the middle of the field to seal the win.
“After the game I went up to JoJo and I was like, ‘We got the goals. We helped the team win tonight,’” Khadra said. “That was big for us, because underclassmen usually don’t score. They usually don’t have that big of an impact on the game.”
Grand Island advances to the Far West Regional for the fourth time in six years and faces a familiar obstacle. Spencerport will be the opponent for the fourth time, having ended the Vikings’ seasons in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The Rangers won the 2019 matchup in four overtimes and edged Grand Island in penalty kicks en route to winning a state championship in 2016. Spencerport is 18-0-1 and is seeking its fifth consecutive trip to states.
“Which way do you want to go — do you hate the fact that it’s Spencerport or do you love the fact that it’s Spencerport?” Bowman said. “I’d like to go play the best and I think it’s going to be a good game. If we show up and play a good, clean game, I think we have as good a shot as anybody.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
