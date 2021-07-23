UB's Blue Collar U ready for national stage

The strongest Bulls from Buffalo’s basketball bracket-busting glory days have gotten back together to show that tradition never graduates and legacies don’t leave for greener pastures.
But they have green in their eyes, trying to bag $1 million.
Blue Collar U debuts in The Basketball Tournament today as a No. 6 seed in the Columbus regional, taking on the scholar athletes from the No. 11 The Nerd Team at 6 p.m. on ESPN2 in the opening round of the 64-team, single-elimination, made-for-TV extravaganza.
“I think they’re gonna win it,” said UB coach Jim Whitesell, who is familiar with most of the roster having been an assistant for three of the Bulls’ four NCAA tournament trips. “I’ve got them going all the way in the bracket. I watched this whole thing last year, when there was really nothing else on TV. I thought it was great basketball. And one thing these guys had here is a real competitive edge.”
UB’s alumni all-star squad is loaded with Mid-American Conference players of the year C.J. Massinburg (2019) and Justin Moss (2015), MAC Tournament MVPs Jeremy Harris (2019) and Wes Clark (2018), three-time MAC sixth man of the year Nick Perkins (2017-19), MAC defensive players of the year Dontay Caruthers (2019) and Davonta Jordan (2020), three others with all-MAC accolades in Davonta Jordan, Lamonte Bearden (2016) and Blake Hamilton (2017-18), and a starting big man, Montell McRae, from the 2019 team that was nationally-ranked and won an NCAA game for the second year in a row.
“It’s kind of surreal,” said Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant now coaching with Nate Oats at Alabama who had an easy time recruiting for Blue Collar U. “If you look at the four years that I was here, pretty much anybody that played the bulk of the minutes is here. … It’s a really good feeling to know that they all wanted to come back and be a part of this.”
“Some of us have had offers to play for other teams in the TBT,” said Hamilton, who returned to the UB campus this week for the first time in four years after playing professionally in Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Latvia, Chile and Mexico. “It says a lot about Buffalo and the culture we built here that we all wanted to come back together.”
The team also picked up Edric Dennis Jr., a 1,000-point scorer for TCU who is friends with Massinburg. They will be coached by Adam Bauman, UB’s former operations director now working at Alabama, with help from Hodgson and Wesley Scheier, a graduated student manager for the Bulls.
“It feels like we are all back in college,” said Caruthers, who spent the past two seasons playing in the NBA G League. “Those bonds are something that I cherish.”
“It’s a brotherhood,” said Perkins, a veteran of pro leagues in Japan and Italy. “We are locked in for life. It’s just one of those things that we’ve been though so much together, the friendships are never ending. College is different than professional, because you make real connections.”
“To play with these guys again, with a Buffalo jersey on,” Caruthers added, “I’m excited and I’m just trying to live in the moment. Coming in here for the first few days of practice, it feels like we didn’t miss a beat. We jumped right back into it. And it’s been competitive.”
The TBT is distinguished by competitiveness — it’s winner-take-all for the $1 million prize — and its pioneering Elam ending, since adopted in the NBA All-Star Game. The clock stops in the final four minutes and the teams play to a target score eight points above the leading team’s total at that time.
“It’s good because it takes all the fouling and nonsense out of the end of the game,” Hodgson said. “The teams that execute the most and are most prepared, and actually practice are going to have a huge advantage. The biggest thing during that stretch is you need to be locked in and really play mistake-free basketball.”
Massinburg, who spent the past two years in the G-League playing on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, noted how many options Blue Collar U will have on the deciding possessions
“We have a lot of guys capable of taking the last shot,” Massinburg said. “Starting with my first year, Blake Hamilton hitting big shots, Wes Clark has hit some big shots for UB, I’ve hit a lot of big shots for UB. It’s just how the flow of the game is going, whoever gets hot.”
UB’s best teams played relentless defense, a trait Massinburg expects will carry over to the TBT.
“We have guys who move on the screens on the defensive end,” Massinburg said. “So I feel like it will be tough for teams to score those last eight points.”
