UB to require proof of COVID vaccine from fans

The University at Buffalo will require proof that spectators are vaccinated against COVID-19 to be allowed into football games at UB Stadium and men's and women's basketball games at Alumni Arena.
The new rule takes effect in October and also applies to those planning on attending public cultural events at Slee Hall, the Center for the Arts and Alumni Arena, including the Distinguished Speakers Series and the commencement celebration honoring the Class of 2020 on Oct. 1.
The next home UB football game is Oct. 2 against Western Michigan at UB Stadium.
"We feel this is in the community's best interest," said Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "COVID-19 cases in the region have continued to climb. We want to be proactive and make sure we are doing our part to prevent further spread of the virus."
The UB policy takes effect on Oct. 1, when attendees must provide proof that they have had at least one dose of the vaccine to be allowed into events at UB Stadium, Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall.
A vaccination card, a photo of a vaccination card, an Excelsior Pass or a digital vaccine card are all acceptable. Attendees should be prepared to show photo ID as well.
With the vaccination policy in effect, masks will no longer be required when spectators are outdoors at UB Stadium. Within indoor locations at UB Stadium, masks will still be required, including on the concourse and within club-level suites.
Masks also will be required at all times while attending events inside Alumni Arena, the Center for the Arts and Slee Hall.
For children under 12 who are not vaccinated, they still will be admitted to UB events, but must be masked at all times at all UB venues.
By Oct. 30, those who want to attend events at these campus venues must provide proof they have completed their vaccination series. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after their second dose in a two-dose series, or two weeks after a single-dose vaccine.
The same mask rules will still apply, including those for unvaccinated children under 12.
Since the start of the fall semester in August, UB has implemented a multi-layered set of health and safety protocols across its three campuses, including indoor masking, surveillance testing, health screenings and mandatory student vaccinations. Ninety-nine percent of UB students are vaccinated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.