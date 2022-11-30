The University at Buffalo will break ground on a 12,000-square-foot multi-level athletic facility in the spring, the school announced Wednesday.
The new building will be connected to the Murchie Family Fieldhouse — a $15.5 million project completed in 2019 — and is double the size of the Morris Sports Performance Center, which will be repurposed.
Cost of the project was not announced, but Buffalo Vice President and athletic director Mark Alnutt said it would come from a “transformational gift” from the family of Tunney Murchie, a school alum who runs Lackawanna Products Corporation.
The new building, which is slated to be complete by spring 2024, will house 1 free-weight training racks, a 42-foot, 17-degree turn training incline and a 1,000-square-foot cardio mezzanine, along with three offices, a conference room and supplemental nutrition area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.