UB player charged in NT stabbing

NORTH TONAWANDA — A University at Buffalo basketball player was charged Friday with assault and weapons possession after stabbing a rival player during an off-campus pickup scrimmage, officials said.
Malik Zachery, a junior, is accused of stabbing Canisius College senior Scott Hitchon in the leg in the gym Wednesday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in North Tonawanda.
The first patrol officers to respond put a tourniquet on Hitchon’s leg to control the bleeding before he was treated at a hospital, North Tonawanda Police said in a news release. Zachery had fled.
Police said players from the two Big 4 colleges were playing a pickup game when a fight broke out and the unidentified player was stabbed.
Zachery was being held Friday pending his arraignment in North Tonawanda City Court. It was not immediately known whether he had a lawyer to speak for him.
Zachery has been suspended indefinitely from the men’s basketball program but remains enrolled at the University at Buffalo, school officials said.
"Generally speaking, the university has an on-campus judiciary process to address violations of the university’s Student Code of Conduct. Serious Violations of this code could lead to suspension from the University," a statement said.
"UB Athletics also has a process for addressing violations of student-athlete policies.
"Due to the ongoing investigation and federal protections on student information we will have no further comment on the matter at this time."
Both issued statements saying they were cooperating with police.
Zachery arrived in Buffalo in April after playing at Chipola Junior College, according to the UB website. The 6-foot-2 guard is from Syracuse.
Hitchon, a 6-8 forward from Whitby, Ontario, averaged 8.2 points during his junior season for the Griffs, fourth on the team.
