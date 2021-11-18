UB football's bowl streak meets dramatic end

AMHERST — University at Buffalo football must have made reservations at the heartbreak hotel this season.
The 2021 campaign has had tremendous moments for the Bulls (4-7, 2-5 Mid-American Conference). And for the better part of UB’s senior night game on Wednesday, that was the case: a fourth 100-yard rushing day for Dylan McDuffie in the last five games; a new program record for the longest made field goal; going toe-to-toe with MAC West-leading Northern Illinois (8-3, 6-1).
But UB's ups have been followed by downs far too often this fall, and the bad reared its ugly head again in what was UB’s third straight loss after back-to-back wins in October. Bulls quarterback Matt Myers was unable to handle a snap at the 1-yard line on UB’s lone overtime possession, clearing the way for NIU’s Clint Ratkovich to close the game with a walk-off touchdown tote and a 33-27 victory.
Myers, who stepped in for the injured Kyle Vantrease, was visibly and verbally distraught with the game’s ending. But it was much more about the 18 seniors that were left hapless in their final game at UB Stadium.
“I spent four years with them. They did a great job of coming in and leaving it better than they found it,” said Myers, who finished 16 of 23 passing with a TD toss and 43 rushing yards in his first start since Sept. 28, 2019. “They put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this program, and I really wish we could’ve (come) out and won for them tonight, they deserve it.”
It appeared to be a defensive struggle early on, with UB taking a 3-0 lead into the second quarter off of Alex McNulty’s first field goal of the night. NIU responded with a FG of its own from Jason Richardson to knot things at 3. But the Bulls looked to Kevin Marks Jr. on a carry for a first down, as well as a jet pass completion to Jamari Gassett for 38 yards, setting up McDuffie to earn his 12th total TD on the year.
The Huskies scored in no time, though, with Trayvon Rudolph taking an end around 75 yards to pay dirt, tying the game at 10. That gave NIU momentum going into halftime, which it turned into a 14-0 run to start the third quarter.
Antario Brown and Ratkovich ran things up for the Huskies after the break, giving NIU a 24-10 lead with 2:05 to go in the third. But what may have been the play of the night for UB was to come, as defensive end Eric Black strip-sacked Huskies QB Rocky Lombardi and recovered the football. Just two plays later, Ron Cook Jr. charged his way through the NIU defense to make it 24-17 heading into the fourth. Cook scored again early in the fourth to knot things at 24.
Using a 14-play drive, the Huskies would tack on another FG roughly halfway through the fourth, as Richardson got back on the board with a 27-yard kick. With just under five minutes in regulation, UB would get into NIU territory by converting a fourth and 8, as well as two other third downs. All UB needed to do was get over midfield, which allowed McNulty to nail the longest kick in Bulls history (55 yards) to send things to overtime as time expired.
As in one-score losses to Coastal Carolina and Western Michigan or the upset at the hands of Bowling Green, it was ultimately not the Bulls’ night. But for first-year UB head coach Maurice Linguist, there’s always a silver lining.
“Losing in overtime, it’s a tough loss for us. And credit to Northern Illinois for a hard-fought game, I thought they played strong,” Linguist said. “ … I’m so proud of the guys. I’m proud of the seniors that have done so much for Buffalo football, UB football, and the journey that they’ve been on. Some of these guys are fifth-, sixth-year (players). Some of these guys are 24 years old.
“ … We’re going to pick ourselves up off the mat, I promise you this. We’re not going to have our head down for anything, and we’re going to get ourselves prepared to go beat Ball State on the road and continue to lay the foundation for this program moving forward, and to build off of the good and the tough situations that we’ve been in.”
Linguist could not have been more spot on about this group of seniors. For the fifth-year players, this is the first time UB will finish below .500. For the sixth-year guys, it will be their first losing season since their inaugural UB campaign in 2016. This will be the first time UB does not play in a bowl game since 2017.
It's a bittersweet finish for a group of seniors that has seen the best of UB’s FBS era: three bowl appearances, the program’s first two bowl wins, the 2020 MAC East division title and the Bulls’ first-ever AP Top 25 ranking. Someone like Black, who grew up in Rochester, got to reflect on all that’s come with his time playing close to home for the UB faithful.
“Growing up, my parents, my whole family, they always enjoyed watching me play obviously. So being able to have them being able to support me as much as they do, coming to as many games as they do, it’s meant a lot,” Black said. “And then just being able to see them so often. So many of my teammates, they have to go through long periods of time without seeing their family, so with me being able to see my family, sometimes every weekend, sometimes every other weekend, it means a lot to me.
“And it’s just Western New York, growing up (in Rochester), I loved it. Buffalo’s really similar, so it’s meant a ton for me.”
UB will need to collect itself to play one last game this fall, taking a trip at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Ball State (5-6, 3-4 MAC) at Scheumann Stadium. Lingquist had a short and sweet message for his senior class heading into its last game.
“Let’s go win,” he said.
