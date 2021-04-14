UB football wraps 2021 spring slate

What a difference a year made for the Bulls.
The University at Buffalo football team wrapped its 2021 spring schedule on Wednesday. After the 2020 spring ball was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bulls were able to get their full 15-practice slate in this year.
UB head coach Lance Leipold shared how the operation of this spring was different than in years past. With an emphasis on more physicality in practice, the Bulls had more mid-week scrimmages taking place over the stretch. UB even had a practice week that had five sessions, far more than a traditional schedule.
Overall, being able to get the 15 sessions together, Leipold believes this spring ball was most beneficial for the development of the younger Bulls. But with returning starters like Kyle Vantrease, Eddie Wilson and James Patterson back, Leipold enjoyed seeing the players grow as leaders.
"I think our leadership's been outstanding and the fact of the day in and day our accountability, and going about it, is what we're asking," Leipold said. "We've had a lot less things to address, like the daily things, to try and get us where we want and just how we operate. That first and foremost, it may not be pure production on the field, but it's how we're doing it and it's attributed to all our players. Our players in leadership positions, our strength staff."
Position battles were a major factor in the spring. On the offensive line, Western New York native Jake Fuzak moved from right tackle to the left tackle slot, opening up competition between true freshman Michael Ford Jr. and Gabe Wallace. Leipold added, though, that both have moved around the line just in case depth is needed at other positions.
Fuzak talked about his switch from RT to LT, adding that he enjoyed the challenge because he feels all o-linemen should be familiar with each spot in the trenches. Seeing as there is a position battle going on at the place he moved from, Fuzak said "the best offensive lineman will play."
"Even though I played pretty decent last season, I moved to left, I still might not be the best option on the left side either," said Fuzak, who is coming off a 2020 second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection.
" ... As far as the right side goes, we've had a really, really competitive spring between Gabe Wallace and Mike Ford. They're both, in my opinion, ready to play. They're both hungry, they both want to play and I think that they understand that the best player's gonna play. Maybe Mike might start and maybe Gabe might start. And I don't think that's gonna put any rift in between them, as far as that goes. I've been impressed with both of 'em; Gabe's tremendous size and athleticism for someone that big and Mike's overall football understanding and natural gift for the game.
"Both bring two different sort of strengths and I think that we're gonna pick up right where we left off last season."
Fuzak also opened up on his relationship with former Bull Kayode Awosika, as the 2020 first-team All-MAC selection is now an NFL Draft hopeful. The biggest thing Awosika stressed with Fuzak was communication and understanding the roles his guards have next to him.
Despite the departure of Jaret Patterson, Leipold is also excited for the backfield, which should be highlighted by Kevin Marks Jr., with Ron Cook Jr. and another WNY native in Dylan McDuffie behind him. The receiving corps may be losing Antonio Nunn too, but Leipold also feels that the well-rounded group will allow for a more balanced offensive attack.
Max Michel is also competing for an increased role at defensive end after a solid showing in the Camellia Bowl. Michel and Eric Black will continue to work their way into roles on the edge, as 2019 first-team All-MAC DE Taylor Riggins is still working back from injury.
The cornerback position is also unsettled. Isaiah King and Aapri Washington were two names of note for Leipold, as he mentioned how well they played throughout the spring. CB Ali Abbas is also back as a fifth-year player, while Wankeith Akin Jr. is looking to bounce back from an Achilles injury that sidelined him all 2020. Leipold also projects Logic Hudgens to be in the mix in the secondary.
Missing on back-to-back spring games, Leipold is not up in arms about the game not being played. He noted that the one drawback to spring games is the disproportional number of snaps players get, rather than a more controlled environment with live scrimmages in practice.
In absence of it, UB used all 15 practices and infused situational elements throughout the sessions. The players had other game-like pieces added in as well, like added crowd noise and music.
One player who will be taking advantage of the NCAA's decision to grant student-athletes an extra year of eligibility is Tyrone Hill. A sixth-year player, the safety looks to leave his mark in his last season in the program.
"Just having that extra year, it helps out a lot. Just becoming more of a leader, being vocal on and off the field," said Hill, a 2019 second-team All-MAC pick. "And ... it's just trust the process."
Hill made sure to cite E.J. Brown as his breakout player to watch for on D. A fifth-year player at safety, Brown earned reserve snaps in 2020 after transferring over from Iowa Central Community College, following his stint as West Virginia.
Although moving their season opener from Sept. 4 to Sept. 2, the Bulls will still host FCS Wagner to kickoff their 2021 season.
