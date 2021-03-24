UB football running 1st week of spring practices

Things are back to business as usual for University at Buffalo football. Mostly at least.
The Bulls were able to kick off their spring practice schedule Monday and followed up with their second session Wednesday. UB looks to build on a 6-1 fall that saw the program earn its highest AP poll ranking ever at No. 23 and earn a second straight bowl win, defeating Marshall in the Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day.
UB is one of the more fortunate programs throughout college football because its spring session was not totally lost last year. Although the players were not around for the latter portion of the schedule, the Bulls were able to get a bulk of their practices in before the pandemic ensued.
The Bulls are now adjusting to having an extra set of players on this year's spring roster due to the NCAA granting an extra season to its players, a result of the varying effects the pandemic is having on programs.
One year removed from the world flipping on its axis, Leipold shared how things are still being affected by the coronavirus.
"You're still talking about it all the time about the distancing. We're still going through some testing measures, we'll test again this week," said UB head coach Lance Leipold after Monday's first practice, as his Bulls finished 25th overall in the final 2020 AP poll. "So our guys have gone through this weekly testing, not quite as frequent as we did during the season. But we've been testing ever since they've been back and again (I'm) really, really pleased and proud of our players on what they've been able to do through this whole thing."
Leipold added that he sees how Western New York, New York State and the country overall have progressed with dispensing vaccines, so he hopes to see things continuing to turn the corner for "better days ahead."
One of the biggest storylines of the 2021 season will be seeing how running back Kevin Marks Jr. fills in for Jaret Patterson, as the latter is preparing for next month's NFL Draft. Patterson's 2020 season was one for the books, as he earned second team AP All-American honors by leading the nation in rushing at 178.6 yards per game, to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns in six games.
The Norfolk, Virginia native is a star in his own right, as Marks rushed for 1,035 yards and eight TDs in 2019. He followed that up with 741 rushing yards and 7 rushing TDs on 6.6 yards per carry in a shortened 2020 season.
Marks topped the 100-rushing yard mark three times in 2020, adding three other games with 90-plus yards, as well as scoring a TD in each of the Bulls last five games.
But Marks made headlines on Jan. 11 when he announced he had entered the transfer portal via Twitter. Just a week later on Jan. 18, however, Marks tweeted he'd be returning to the Bulls.
Coach Leipold shared the dialogue he had with Marks throughout that process.
"I think in this day and age there's a lot of ways for people to talk to one another. And a lot of people get information, or give opinions I should say, more than others," Leipold said.
" ... And Kevin communicated with me while he was home, but the one thing about it when a lot of these decisions go down, the young men are not on campus. And it's very hard, especially now with everything that we've been going under, to get face-to-face with guys and get in the same room. But as we talked more and we started explaining another perspective other than what Kevin was maybe told or thinking ... I think he really saw that this was the best opportunity for him and there's no doubt in my mind that it is."
Leipold stressed some of the continuity that Marks will have in front of him, including Jake Molinich being back for his fifth year as a blocking tight end and four of last season's five starters on the offensive line returning. The UB o-line has become dominant on a national scale, with the offense averaging 269 rushing yards per game and yielding a total of nine sacks over the last two seasons.
On the defensive side, Patterson's twin brother James is back at middle linebacker. The elder Patterson twin had a breakout 2020 himself, earning first team All-Mid American Conference honors as he averaged nine tackles per game.
Captaining a unit that was tops in the MAC last season at only 360.4 yards allowed per game, James hopes the young guys "take everything seriously" and wants see what they can put together in the spring.
"I just want to see the young guys come, come in and see what they've got to offer and how can I help them as a leader to make 'em get better every day throughout the 15 practices that we have," James said. "I try to tell a lot of guys that spring ball is very important, like it's fall camp. It really gets you to show your coaches what you have to offer and it's evaluation every day."
James also shared how "comfortable" he feels having so many returners on his side of the ball, including second team All-MAC defensive tackle Eddie Wilson. The Bulls also hope to see the return of Taylor Riggins, as the 2019 first team All-MAC defensive end missed the 2020 season due to injury.
Although this will be the first season they've played on different teams since childhood, James does not want Jaret's journey to deter what's in store for the former's path.
"Him going off on his journey doesn't really make me sad or depressed because we're twins, we did everything together our whole lives," James said. "But at the same time, we're (each) our own person. So I'm not sad, I'm not mad, I'm just ready to embrace this journey on my own and I know he is for himself."
UB will open the 2021 campaign at home with a non-conference matchup against FCS foe Wagner.
