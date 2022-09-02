Embarking on a trip to an area University at Buffalo’s football program hasn’t visited in more than a quarter century since returning to the Division I ranks, the Bulls begin their second season under coach Maurice Linguist with an opportunity for a signature non-conference win that has eluded UB in its modern era.
Maryland, returning 17 starters from a 7-6 season that culminated in a Pinstripe Bowl victory, led by quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and favored by more than three touchdowns over the Bulls (noon kickoff, BTN, 1520 AM), is the 12th Big Ten opponent UB has faced since returning to D-I in 1999.
“We have a big challenge ahead of us,” Linguist said. “And we are excited about the challenge.”
The Bulls have won just once against a foe from the expanding mega-conference, at Rutgers in 2018, when the Bulls started 4-0 on their way to a school-record 10-4 finish, while the Scarlet Knights were in the midst of a 1-11 season as the lowest-scoring team in college football.
UB is coming off the first losing campaign (4-8) in five seasons, with fewer than a dozen starters returning. Linguist and his staff replenished the roster with 25 transfers — 11 from power conference programs, including new quarterback Cole Snyder, the Southwestern graduate who came from Rutgers.
“We are confident in what we feel like our offense, defense and ST identity is,” Linguist said. “And we want to see our identity continue to come to life versus a new opponent.”
Beginning an unbalanced schedule with seven of 12 regular season games away from UB Stadium, including four of the first six and seven of the first 10, the Bulls seek their first non-conference road win to open a season since 2009, when UB followed its breakthrough Mid-American Conference championship with a victory at UTEP (4-8 that year).
“Regardless of who we play and where we play,” Linguist said, “we want to put our best foot forward and go win.”
Traveling to Maryland for the first time since playing at Towson in 1994, the opening game is a homecoming for 10 UB players, including All-MAC linebacker James Patterson, the only offensive or defensive starter remaining from the Bulls’ 2020 season that ended with a Camellia Bowl victory and top 25 national ranking.
“I know this game means a lot to him,” Linguist said. “Because you’re going back home and you always want to play well at home.”
Success on the road outside of conference play, like last year’s comeback victory at Old Dominion, can boost recruiting, Linguist noted.
“Those things help because there is a ripple effect that goes on from player to player,” he said. “Any time we are in a footprint that is geographic to where we recruit, we know it’s important to play well.”
Picked to finish third in the MAC East division in the media and coaches’ preseason polls, projected around the 6-6 mark required for bowl eligibility, the Bulls can signal their intention for an extended season with a more competitive showing at Maryland — which has won 11 consecutive non-conference openers — than UB put forth in a 28-3 loss at Nebraska last season.
Linguist, however, resisted the urge to call this a statement week for his program, or even the hardest week on the schedule. He noted the Bulls daily mantra is H.A.R.D. — handling adversity, responding and dominating.
Each of the 12 dates on UB’s schedule is a chance to make a statement.
“Every opportunity that we get on the football field to play is an opportunity to prove ourselves,” Linguist said. “To make sure that our identity and who we are shines through to whoever our opponent is.
“If we take care of all those weeks, then we get more weeks at the end of the season.”
