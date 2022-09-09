Staying on campus for the weekend in between trips to face the strongest challenges on the non-conference schedule, the Buffalo Bulls strive to build confidence and momentum Saturday night against a foe more formidable than the standard opposition home openers have presented.
In winning 12 of the past 13 local debuts at UB Stadium, the Bulls regularly outclassed opponents from the Football Championship Subdivision, going 12-1 in such contests with a 26-point average scoring margin.
But few, if any, FCS visitors ranked near the caliber of UB’s adversary in this season’s second week. Holy Cross has won more than 10 games in each of the past two seasons, with a victory at UConn in 2021, and tallied more than 500 yards in its 31-17 opening win against Merrimack.
“This is a program that’s used to winning, and we know that they are going to come in here prepared,” UB coach Mo Linguist said. “We are looking forward to putting our best foot forward against a conference champion type of team coming in to our house, to give us a good measuring stick of where we are as a program.”
UB didn’t measure up favorably in its 31-10 loss at Maryland in the season opener. Next week the Bulls visit a Coastal Carolina team regarded as one of the best in the Group of 5 conferences, if not on the level of the top 25 status they held going into a 28-25 win at UB Stadium a year ago.
The first of five home games for UB, and one of just two in the season’s first eight weeks, provides the best chance the Bulls will have of avoiding their first 0-3 start since 2005.
“The biggest thing we are looking to do as a program right now is improve, grow, learn what we need to learn in all three phases of the game, and make that big jump from week one to week two,” Linguist said. “The teams that ultimately are holding trophies over their heads are the ones that can push through the adversities they are faced with during the season, and continue to improve throughout the course of the season.”
Despite the lopsided score, Linguist was encouraged by some aspects of UB’s performance at Maryland, notably discipline in committing just three penalties and not turning the ball over, along with success moving the chains with 18 first downs, two more than the Terrapins gained.
A half dozen explosive plays for Maryland, including two that went for touchdowns, trumped UB’s lone play amassing more than 20 yards, which came late in the fourth quarter when the outcome was no longer in doubt.
“That’s something that has been a big point of emphasis in practice this week,” Linguist said. “We know that to be successful on offense, in addition to the run game, in addition to protecting the ball, in addition to playing penalty-free, we have to create those explosives. We have to create those chunk yardage plays.”
This will be UB’s first matchup with Holy Cross since 1970, a 16-0 victory for the Bulls at Rotary Field that was the last home game before the football program was dropped for six seasons and later reinstated at the Division III level.
Before the game that traditionally draws the largest crowd of the season at UB Stadium, a tailgate concert featuring local band IOT starts at 4 p.m. following the Bulls “Walk to Victory” through Stampede Square.
“The energy is up and the excitement is real,” Linguist said. “I can’t wait to see all our students come back, and our fans, supporters and alumni.”
