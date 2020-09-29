UB athletics announces 25 positive tests

The coronavirus has hit University at Buffalo athletics.
The UB Division of Athletics announced 25 student-athletes — 19 football players, five women's volleyball players and one women's soccer player — tested positive for COVID-19 last week, the school's first outbreak since resuming athletic activity June 12.
The new cases were found after one student-athlete reported symptoms "consistent with COVID-19," according to a statement from the school. UB then administered tests to 322 student-athletes, resulting in 25 positive tests.
Per department protocol, all team activities for the three sports were immediately paused. They can resume Monday, pending further evaluation.
The individuals who have tested positive are in isolation, "being cared for and doing well," Athletics Director Mark Alnutt said in a statement.
“Our athletic training staff, coaches and student-athletes have done an excellent job of preventing and containing the spread of the virus over the past four months,” Alnutt said. “With the rigorous health protocols we have in place, and with the dedicated commitment of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we will continue to protect our student-athletes, the UB campus community and the community at large.”
Also starting Monday, UB Athletics will begin implementing new protocols developed by the Mid-American Conference Medical Advisory Group as the conference attempts to get its football season underway. They include antigen testing four times a week for all football players, coaches, trainers and other personnel. Teams that post a positivity rate of over 5% must stop practice and competition for at least seven days.
From June 12 to Sept. 20, UB administered over 1,300 tests, according to the statement. Only eight student-athletes tested positive during that time, a positivity rate under 1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.