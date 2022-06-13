CICERO — While nearly everyone else was soundly tucked into their beds, Angelina Napoleon was already jogging around the hotel, preparing for a race almost four hours away.
The Allegany-Limestone star is long and lean, her legs like pistons, pumping methodically with each step. She’s also fiercely competitive, armed not just with a distaste for losing, but she competes like she has a severe grudge against stopwatches.
Napoleon comes from a competitive family. Her father, Chris, says he first knew Angelina would be good when her brothers chased after and couldn’t keep up. Part of also comes from her mother, Melanie (née Parada), who joined the Medina track team late in her high school career, but was part of a Mustang 4x400-meter relay team that qualified for states in 1987.
Angelina, however, is simply on another level. At the Section VI state qualifier, she shattered the national high school and United States under-20 record by running the 2,000-meter steeplechase in 6 minutes, 24.32 seconds. At the NYSPHSAA championship meet over the weekend, she broke the state meet record by running 6:30.59 while also winning the 800 in 2:08.58.
The junior wrapped up the school year with two outdoor track state championships, an indoor state championship in the 1,000 and a cross country state title.
“(My parents) raised me to be competitive,” Angelina said. “I feel like that’s how I am. I just found that that’s what I like to do.”
The Napoleon family is wildly active in their leisure time, whether it’s snow skiing, water skiing, cycling or tennis. Melanie says it was “survival of the fittest” for Angelina as a child, but she adapted.
When she was 9 years old, Melanie convinced Angelina to run a 5K marathon.
She stopped four or five times, but Melanie — who still has several family members in Medina and Lockport — urged her to continue and finished the race.
Fast forward to the present day and the family won’t run with Angelina anymore. Not because they don’t want to or don’t enjoy her company, but they can no longer keep the pace she needs to complete a satisfactory workout.
Now it’s Angelina urging Melanie to keep up. And when Melanie regales her with stories of her trip to states with Medina, Angelina laughs and says, “She just likes to say those things.”
“We tried to ride our bikes with her, but she actually runs faster than the bike now,” said Melanie, who is a foreign language teacher at Olean High School. “We’re contemplating getting an electric bike to keep up with her. When she hits the hill she’s like, ‘Come on! Where are you guys? Keep up!’ And I can’t keep up that fast.”
Most of Angelina’s improvement has come within the last year, going from a very good runner within Western New York to national recognition. She was the Section VI Class C cross country champion and the Division 2 high jump champion, but she didn’t win the 800 and didn’t even compete in the steeplechase at sectionals as a sophomore.
Angelina did compete at the New Balance outdoor nationals in July 2021, placing 12th in the steeplechase, but since then, she has shaved off nearly a full minute on her team, while also knocking off nine seconds on her 800 time. She was five full seconds faster in the 800 at outdoor states than she was during New Balance indoor nationals in March.
Part of the progression is a regimen of weight lifting and running sometimes seven days per week — she wouldn’t even commit to take a break from running the day after states concluded — while also narrowing down the events she competes in.
Last season Napoleon competed in nine different events during the outdoor season and trimmed it to six this year. She entered the 400, 800, 1,500 and high jump at the Division 2 sectional meet last season, but swapped the 400 and 1,500 for the steeplechase and 3,000 this year. She won all four events this year, but she did not enter the 3,000 at states.
“This year I’ve really understood what I can clear-cut be better than others in,” Angelina said. “At the same time, I feel like if I can put in work in any event, I feel like I could go out there and succeed.”
The recent whirlwind of success has also included interest from Division 1 schools, but the Napoleons say they will prolong those decisions until the summer, once Angelina is finished with exams.
“She feels like a little celebrity because community members come up to her and are following her and it gives her a great feeling,” Melanie said. “For us, it’s a wonderful experience. We’re super excited to support her. She’s easy to follow and easy to support because she’s a hard worker.”
Nick Sabato can be reached via email at nick.sabato@gnnewspaper.com or on Twitter @NickSabatoGNN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.