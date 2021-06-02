Tyler tops NCCC in D-3 World Series

The Thunderwolves were oh so close to pushing it to a Game 2.
No. 4 NCCC (34-11) had its national title dreams crushed late, as No. 2 Tyler Junior College (40-16) was able to rally in the eighth inning Wednesday to take a 5-4 win the NJCAA Division III World Series Final. This is the Thunderwolves' second national championship loss to the Apaches in the last five seasons, as Tyler notched a win in the 2017 World Series.
It seemed like it'd be a high-flying affair to start, once Cal Brazier's RBI single sent NCCC star Scottie O'Bryan home in the first inning. The Thunderwolves would add two more runs in the first, as Cole Laskowski's RBI single pushed Andrew Fairbrother on, before Zach Evans followed that up with an RBI single to make it 3-0.
But the Apaches responded in a hurry once Dalton Davis boomed a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning. Tyler then tied things up at 3-3 in the second with Jacob Johnson heading home on a fielding error after Davis reached first on a fielder's choice.
NCCC would then turn to Troy Leibert on the mound. The freshman held the Apaches down for five scoreless innings, as he stepped in to relieve starter Josh Quartley.
With the strong pitching from Leibert, the Thunderwolves looked poised to force a rematch Thursday for a winner-takes-all game with the Apaches. Chris Tani was able to add another RBI single for NCCC in the top of the seventh, as the team took a 4-3 lead to put Tyler on upset alert.
But the Apaches proved formidable in the end. Miguel Vega's two-run homer in the eighth would be the difference, putting Tyler up 5-4 heading into the final frame. O'Bryan did provide one last moment in his historic 2021 campaign, notching his first hit of the game with a double coming with two outs to go for the Thunderwolves in the ninth.
But O'Bryan's hit was for naught, as Tani was struck out by Adam Davis, giving Tyler its fifth national championship since 2014.
Wednesday's result puts a damper on this stellar 2021 season for the Thunderwolves. NCCC was able to make this run to the World Series after claiming its sixth regional title in program history — its first since its last trip to the World Series in 2017.
