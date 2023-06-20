ROB_0087 (7).jpg

Niagara Falls' Omarion Ralands (1) shoots over Victor defenders during a Class AA Far West Regional, March 11, at Rush-Henrietta High School.

 RobShots

Niagara Falls has released its first schedule since the Niagara Frontier League approved its independent status.

The Wolverines have a loaded slate, starting with a Class AA Far West Regional rematch against last year’s state champion Victor on Dec. 1. They also have games against Section V schools Bishop Kearney, McQuaid, Franklin, University Prep and Rochester Charter.

Four Monsignor Martin Athletic Association opponents are in the schedule, including NYSCHSAA Class A finalist Bishop Timon, Canisius, Nichols and St. Joe’s. Niagara Falls also plays Amherst, Health Sciences, Williamsville South and Niagara Wheatfield, the lone NFL team on the schedule.

The Wolverines will also travel to Cicero-North Syracuse, along with two out-of-state tournaments. One will be played at Olympic High School — coached by Jeff Bishop, who led former Western New York AAU powerhouse GC Ballers — in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with the Burger King Classic in Erie, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, they will also host Baltimore-based Edmondson-Westside, which won a Maryland state championship last year.

Niagara Falls' opponents went a combined 221-129 last season.

Niagara Falls 2023-24 Boys Basketball Schedule

Date Opponent Location Last Year's Record
Dec. 1 Victor Niagara Falls HS 24-3
Dec. 2 Bishop Kearney Niagara Falls HS 15-7
Dec. 9 Bishop Timon Bishop Timon HS 24-4
Dec. 15 Nichols Nichols HS 15-10
Dec. 21 Olympic Charlotte, NC 23-5
Dec. 22 TBD Charlotte, NC
Dec. 27 Health Sciences Niagara Falls HS 19-2
Dec. 28 Edmondson-Westside Niagara Falls HS 20-7
Jan. 3 McQuaid McQuaid HS 8-14
Jan. 5 Burger King Classic Erie, PA
Jan. 6 Burger King Classic Erie, PA
Jan. 13 Cicero-North Syracuse CNS HS 14-8
Jan. 15 St. Joe's Hilbert College 15-11
Jan. 22 Niagara Wheatfield Niagara Wheatfield HS 16-7
Jan. 27 Amherst Niagara Wheatfield HS 21-4
Jan. 31 Franklin Niagara Falls HS 15-6
Feb. 1 Canisius Centercourt Classic 18-6
Feb. 6 Williamsville South Williamsville South HS 18-5
Feb. 10 UPrep Niagara Falls HS 5-14
Feb. 16 Rochester Charter Niagara Falls HS 5-16

