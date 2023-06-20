Niagara Falls has released its first schedule since the Niagara Frontier League approved its independent status.
The Wolverines have a loaded slate, starting with a Class AA Far West Regional rematch against last year’s state champion Victor on Dec. 1. They also have games against Section V schools Bishop Kearney, McQuaid, Franklin, University Prep and Rochester Charter.
Four Monsignor Martin Athletic Association opponents are in the schedule, including NYSCHSAA Class A finalist Bishop Timon, Canisius, Nichols and St. Joe’s. Niagara Falls also plays Amherst, Health Sciences, Williamsville South and Niagara Wheatfield, the lone NFL team on the schedule.
The Wolverines will also travel to Cicero-North Syracuse, along with two out-of-state tournaments. One will be played at Olympic High School — coached by Jeff Bishop, who led former Western New York AAU powerhouse GC Ballers — in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with the Burger King Classic in Erie, Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, they will also host Baltimore-based Edmondson-Westside, which won a Maryland state championship last year.
Niagara Falls' opponents went a combined 221-129 last season.
Niagara Falls 2023-24 Boys Basketball Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Last Year's Record
|Dec. 1
|Victor
|Niagara Falls HS
|24-3
|Dec. 2
|Bishop Kearney
|Niagara Falls HS
|15-7
|Dec. 9
|Bishop Timon
|Bishop Timon HS
|24-4
|Dec. 15
|Nichols
|Nichols HS
|15-10
|Dec. 21
|Olympic
|Charlotte, NC
|23-5
|Dec. 22
|TBD
|Charlotte, NC
|Dec. 27
|Health Sciences
|Niagara Falls HS
|19-2
|Dec. 28
|Edmondson-Westside
|Niagara Falls HS
|20-7
|Jan. 3
|McQuaid
|McQuaid HS
|8-14
|Jan. 5
|Burger King Classic
|Erie, PA
|Jan. 6
|Burger King Classic
|Erie, PA
|Jan. 13
|Cicero-North Syracuse
|CNS HS
|14-8
|Jan. 15
|St. Joe's
|Hilbert College
|15-11
|Jan. 22
|Niagara Wheatfield
|Niagara Wheatfield HS
|16-7
|Jan. 27
|Amherst
|Niagara Wheatfield HS
|21-4
|Jan. 31
|Franklin
|Niagara Falls HS
|15-6
|Feb. 1
|Canisius
|Centercourt Classic
|18-6
|Feb. 6
|Williamsville South
|Williamsville South HS
|18-5
|Feb. 10
|UPrep
|Niagara Falls HS
|5-14
|Feb. 16
|Rochester Charter
|Niagara Falls HS
|5-16
