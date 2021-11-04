Twins Brandi Cochran, Breean Martin lead unbeaten squads into Class A finals

Peering at the coaches on both sides of the net during tonight's Section VI Class A girls volleyball match may seem like looking in a mirror.
Niagara Wheatfield’s Brandi Cochran and Sweet Home’s Breean Martin are twins and the similarities extend beyond appearance. Both spent one season as a junior varsity coach before taking over their respective programs in 2006. Both are math teachers. Both have won two sectional titles. They even won student-athlete of the month in the same month while playing for Bucknell University in 2002.
Now they are guiding 19-0 teams into the sectional championship game at 7:30 p.m. tonight at North Tonawanda, where they led the Lady Jacks to three Class A state championships from 1997-99.
“Unfortunately the one thing that won’t be the same Friday is that there won’t be two winners,” Cochran said. “At some point, one of the teams is going to step up. My hope is that it will be a competitive match. … It would be great if Niagara Wheatfield could win it again, but as long as my girls play tough and they battle, I can’t be mad that we’re in another sectional final.”
Cochran and Martin talk daily, sometimes about volleyball, oftentimes about everything else. That has not changed this week, despite the impending championship matchup. There are no side bets and Thanksgiving plans won’t be canceled because of the outcome, even though the sisters are famously intense on the sidelines.
Although this is the first time they have met in the finals, they are certainly no strangers as competitors. Martin held the upper hand early in their careers, winning a sectional title in her first season — and again in 2013 — while Cochran’s teams have taken over in recent years, including last season.
Niagara Wheatfield won a tough three-set match against Sweet Home in the Class A semifinals during the spring season as the program went on to win its second sectional championship in three seasons.
This matchup is a bit unique, though. One sister will have a third sectional championship and be one win away from the state tournament — no Section VI team has won a Class A state title since their North Tonawanda group in 1999 — and the other will have a perfect season come to an end. Still, the sisters are steadfast that they will still talk the next day.
“It’s going to sting for whoever doesn’t make it through,” Martin said. “But it’s not going to be for a lack of effort. Both of us know that we’re doing everything we can to prepare our teams and our teams know how special this really is. It’s pretty cool. It’s going to sting, but I’m sure we’ll converse at some point on Saturday.”
After last season’s semifinal match, the sisters were hoping to meet again in the finals. This year, No. 1 Niagara Wheatfield narrowly avoided a semifinal tilt with Hutch Tech, coached by Cochran and Martin’s older sister Britni Trapasso.
Cochran could not avoid such a feat last season, as the Falcons beat Hutch Tech in the quarterfinals. This season, the three sisters led teams to three of the top-four seeds in Class A and all went unbeaten in their respective leagues.
“No matter what happens, we’re going to be super excited, but feeling sad,” Cochran said. “If I lose, I’ll be upset that my team lost, but excited for my sister. If I win, I would be so excited that I won, but a little sad for her. In the end, the feelings will be mixed, but we want to win. … We both want the same goal, but only one of us can take it and we’ll see what happens.”
A Niagara Wheatfield-Sweet Home championship game is monumental, twin storyline aside. It marks the first Section VI championship game featuring two unbeaten teams this season, and it could be the only one. A Medina-Fredonia Class C football meeting is the lone possibility remaining for the fall sports season.
The Falcons have lost four sets all season, with two coming in one match against Grand Island on Sept. 21. The Panthers, meanwhile, handed Class AA top seed Frontier its lone loss in five sets during the regular-season finale.
“We’ve built our non-league schedules so that we’d be ready for a match like this,” Martin said. “There’s a lot on the line, but we’re hoping nerves don’t play a role. There might be some jittery butterflies, but in the end, we’re hoping to harness that and play at the top of our game. That’s what’s going to have to happen to get this championship.”
