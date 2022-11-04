MEDINA — Kings rarely give up their crowns. They’re usually taken by force.
Fredonia played its part, but mistakes on the battlefield and injuries cleared a path to swipe the crown and knock Medina off its Class C throne. The Mustangs fumbled three times in Hillbilly territory, leading to 14 points and a fumble at the Fredonia 35 yard line with 3 minutes, 19 seconds that sealed the game.
Medina forced three turnovers on its side of the 50, but penalties and injuries to three of its most critical players — Chris Johnson, Aiden Pitts and Noah Skinner — were too much damage to overcome in a 29-22 loss on Friday in a Section VI Class C semifinal.
When the final horn blew, the mistakes were irrelevant to the Mustangs. All that mattered was the end of the season and the end of a three-season run that featured a 25-3 record and two sectional championships, including a 58-6 win over Fredonia last season in the final.
“It’s really hard, in a situation like this, to harp on the turnovers and the penalties because they don’t matter anymore,” Medina coach Eric Valley said. “The game’s over and there’s lessons to be learned from that. Our seniors had an amazing run. There’s a lot to be proud of.”
Figuring out the snap count seemed like a problem all evening for Medina. The offense was whistled for seven false starts, with three coming on the first three drives and three more on the drive following a Fredonia go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
The penalties on first down put the Mustangs in a hole that didn’t allow them to hand the ball to Skinner like they had all season. He bolted for a 32-yard touchdown on one of his few chances in the first half, but limited chances and a nagging foot injury slowed him in the second half. He finished with 59 yards, marking the first time he’s been held to fewer than 100 yards in a game this season.
“It wasn’t ideal, but mistakes happen,” said Skinner, who came into the game second in Section VI in touchdowns (26). “It’s a tough game.”
Pitts found ways to pick up the slack, hitting Julian Woodowrth on a 57-yard catch-and-run that set up a 5-yard quarterback keeper in the second quarter to take a 14-7 lead. He also tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Noah Cudzillo and scored on a two-point conversion to take a 22-21 lead with 6:35 left.
But the missed chances early and late were ultimately costly enough to give Fredonia the advantage it needed.
“It completely changed the way we had to call the offense,” Valley said. “Aiden Pitts stepped up and made up the difference at times, but it was just too much.”
Defense was the key to keeping the score close for most of the game, with Josh Wilson forcing a fumble that led to Medina’s first touchdown. Meanwhile, Kaedon Cleveland intercepted quarterback Ethan Fry in the end zone in the third quarter and then Noah Cudzillo — who also had two sacks — picked off Fry at the 10-yard line.
But Fry, one of the most productive quarterbacks in Western New York, appeared corralled in the backfield and heaved a prayer to the end zone, only for teammate Jay Hawk to pluck it away from two Medina defenders for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
After the Mustangs took the lead, Fry led the Hillbillies down the field, and with two players draped on him, launched another prayer to the end zone that was answered by Davion White for the game-winning 13-yard touchdown with 4:21 left, avenging last year’s drubbing in the title game.
“We started a lot of underclassmen last year and we got it handed to us by a very good team,” Fredonia head coach Greg Sherlock said. “... I was happy to see those young guys get a shot they could get back. I thought maybe we were going to be the two teams (in the final) again, it just came a game early.”
Fry finished 19 of 39 for 251 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while Micah Davis ran for 131 yards and scored twice.
Pitts went 10 of 20 for 168 yards and a touchdown.
