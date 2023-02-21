WILSON — Once in a generation could best describe the amount of wrestlers Wilson High School has sent with hopes of winning a state championship.
The only two who have placed at states since the Lakemen program began in the 1963-64 season were Ben Faery in 1996 and Matt King in 2008.
This year, though, the rare feat became even more historic for the program with a trio of first-time qualifiers. Freshman Victor Cusatis and sophomores Jacob Stephenson and Hamza Merrick are all set to compete in the Division II bracket of the NYSPHSAA wrestling championships Feb. 24-25 at the MVP Arena in Albany.
For Merrick, having the opportunity to compete on the big stage is an opportunity for he and his current Lakemen teammates to make the Wilson brand known state-wide.
“Us, as a group, are letting other people know that Wilson’s a place and (we’ll) show them that we (have) athletic talent,” Merrick said, who is the No. 7 seed in the 285-pound bracket and enters with a 41-3 record. “We’re putting Wilson on the map.”
All winter, Wilson head coach Michael Carlo has stressed to his wrestlers what he refers to as “control the narrative.” When you step on the mat, Carlo said, it’s simply up to you and your opponent how the match will be decided by who is the better wrestler. The three heading to Albany, Carlo said, can’t take this opportunity for granted.
“A lot of them still have two and three years left (but) there’s no guarantee that we’ll come back,” Carlo said. “So, we gotta keep it in our minds that we can really continue to keep up that hard work and really elevate our teammates to get us back to where we need to and bring more next year.”
Out of the seven Greater Niagara region wrestlers competing in Division II, six of them are underclassmen with Cusatis as the lone freshman. Cusatis admitted that he didn’t expect his freshman campaign to include making a run at a state title but isn’t complaining one bit.
“I went into sectionals as the underdog and came out on top of my true-second match,” Cusatis said, who is the No. 21 seed in the 118 bracket and enters with a 39-7 record. “And, the environment that I’m gonna be going into this weekend is pretty cool.”
Stephenson, meanwhile, is competing as the No. 7 seed in the 160-bracket and is carrying some family tradition with him to Albany. His dad, Nate, was a wrestler for the Lakemen in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Young Jacob will be the first in his family to compete at the state level but credits his dad and the Wilson coaching staff for his success.
“He put a lot of work into me,” said Stephenson, who enters with a 37-7 record. “He kept making me go to practices throughout the summer and kept me going on with wrestling throughout all the years of youth and stuff. And a lot of my coaches too. I think a lot of them definitely helped me get to the point where I am now.”
Back on Feb. 4, the Wilson wrestling program had another unbelievable feat. After placing fifth the year prior, the Lakemen jumped all the way to second at the Section VI Class C-D Championships with six of the eight wrestlers advancing to the following week’s state qualifier. Plus, this year’s team won 18 dual meet matches, shattering the previous program record of 10.
“I think this is one of the strongest teams we’ve had in history,” Carlo said. “... We had a much more complete team this year than I think we ever have.”
In preparation for states, the Wilson trio has practiced together since last Monday and have one final session Wednesday before traveling Thursday morning for an even shorter session, Carlo said. Carlo said the practices, which are no longer than 90 minutes, are designed to keep them mentally fresh.
“We’re not really trying to put a lot of strain on them,” Carlo said. “So we're just trying to keep it as simple as possible. Run through the same things, not really change a lot and just kind of keep them in the same mindset.”
“Practice, you know, isn't the same as normal,” added Cusatis. “But then (when) we start wrestling, it's more intense and more like, go, go, go go.”
With all but two wrestlers set to return next winter, Carlo believes the best is yet to come for the program in the near future, as those like the three state qualifiers, are gaining quality experience at such a young age. Having a younger group to push each other, Carlo said, “makes a big difference.”
“Because a lot of our kids have had a lot of youth experience (on varsity), they’re hitting that third and fourth year in their freshman and sophomore years, so, then we’ll be able to build on it for their entire high school career,” Carlo said. “Getting the younger kids to see that early on, it really helps with a lot of recruiting because then it’s not just the seniors that are performing. We can really have the underclassmen make some gains.”
The first round matches for Division I and II will start at 10 a.m. Friday and the championship finals are scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
