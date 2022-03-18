Transfers, seniors take the spotlight in Buffalo's March Madness games

BUFFALO — It was Old Timers’ day at KeyBank Center.
For the last 15 years, one-and-done players have dominated college basketball talk and the NBA Lottery. Since the NBA implemented a rule requiring draftees to be one year removed from high school, 93 players selected in the lottery (top-14 picks) have been freshmen, compared to a combined 41 college seniors and juniors.
But winning in the NCAA Tournament requires experience. Only two teams — Kentucky in 2012 and Duke in 2015 — have won championships with rosters dominated by freshmen. On Thursday it was obvious why.
The majority of the eight teams assigned to play in Buffalo were stocked with upperclassmen. Even Iowa’s Keegan Murray — an All-American and projected top-10 pick — is a sophomore.
Not every team can bring in three or four top-100 recruits each season, so they are finding new ways to load up rosters. Teams are either capitalizing on the transfer portal and NCAA ruling that allows players to transfer one season without redshirting or using the extra season of eligibility allotted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have a really old group — really old group — that I enjoy coaching,” Providence head coach Ed Cooley said. “Because the older they are, the better they are because they listen more than some of the younger cats.”
The transfer portal is currently among the most controversial topics in college basketball, but it has also proven to be lucrative for teams that use it. Providence has seven transfers on its roster, including five who see significant minutes and three starters. All of them made an impact against a talented South Dakota State squad that started one senior.
Connecticut’s leading scorers R.J. Cole and Tyrese Martin are transfers, while New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen — who tied Niagara great Juan Mendez’s KeyBank Center record with 37 points — is playing at his fifth school in five seasons.
Arkansas, who plays the No. 12 Aggies in the second round Saturday, also relies heavily on the transfer portal, something coach Eric Musselman has done since his days at Nevada, with four of five starters arriving from another school. South Dakota transplant Stanley Umude led the team with 21 points, while Jacksonville import JD Notae scored all 17 of his points in the second half as the fourth-seeded Razorbacks held off upset-minded Vermont, 75-71.
Citing Notae’s development after joining the Razorbacks, Musselman said he misses the year of player development that comes with sitting out a year following a transfer, but players have changed and college basketball needed to adapt.
“You should have the ability to make your own decision, just as any student,” Musselman said. “If my son is at the University of San Diego and not playing basketball and he wants to go to USC or UCLA, all he does is apply to school, and if he gets in, he can go. I do think it's the way of the world right now, and you have to adapt, and it's good for the student-athlete.”
Mid-majors have long thrived on transfers, but as the Power 5 programs begin dabbling more extensively, they have to fend off teams pilfering key players. But the added year of eligibility has been profitable for teams like Richmond.
The Spiders were on the verge of an at-large bid when the COVID-19 outbreak canceled the 2020 postseason and many of those players are still around. Six graduate students are on the roster, including starters Nathan Cayo, Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden.
They came back to play in the tournament and were unafraid of Iowa’s high-scoring offense or Murray’s scoring prowess. No. 12 Richmond dictated the tempo of the game and pulled off an upset for a team that likely would not have made the tournament without winning the Atlantic 10 tournament.
Coach Chris Mooney believes their experience is a significant reason for advancing to the second round. When asked when they believed they were going to beat Iowa, Gilyard responded, “Probably last Thursday.”
“It wasn't going to be all perfect like their careers haven't been perfect,” Mooney said. “I said this is part of the reason you came back is to handle that adversity, handle those losses, and to rebound, to show perseverance, to come through, and the guys certainly have done that in a great way all season, but especially this last week.”
Most players who transfer are doing so for a desire for more playing time or for an opportunity to play in the tournament. Others stay in school — aside from limited NBA potential — to play for championships.
Umude never really came close to a tournament at South Dakota and mentioned how much more difficult it was to qualify as a mid-major. Now they are all vying for a ticket to the Sweet 16.
“To get an opportunity to go to the Sweet 16 is everything you dream of as a kid,” Gilyard said. “That's kind of why you play basketball or why you want to go play college basketball, is for this reason, so we're excited.”
