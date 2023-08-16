ORCHARD PARK — Andy Isabella faked like he was going to end his route in the middle of the field, but his feet never stopped moving and kept running across the field, hauling in a pass from Kyle Allen and leaving Colts linebacker Segun Olubi in the dust.
The 30-yard gain showed exactly why the Bills signed Isabella on the third day of training camp, after being released by the Baltimore Ravens. But in his first two weeks, Isabella spent more time watching than getting reps of his own.
But during the last week, the 5-foot-9 Isabella appears to be climbing the depth chart, getting second-string action with three catches for 42 yards against the Colts during the first preseason game Saturday.
Not only does his solid speed — Isabella ran a 4.31-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine — and quickness help him give the Bills depth in the slot, but he is also capable of returning kicks and punts.
“I think I bring a lot of value to the team all over the place,” Isabella told the Gazette after practice. “Wherever they want to put me, I’m gonna do it to my best ability and I know I can do it all. Each play, I’m locked in doing my best.”
A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2019, Isabella started three of his 39 games before being waived three games into last season. He was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad, but played just two games before being released July 25 with three receptions for 34 yards over the last two seasons.
Isabella joked that he spent the entire offseason training with his uncle and learning the Ravens’ plays for nothing.
“It really humbles you,” Isabella said. “... We learned all the plays all summer, running the Baltimore plays and then you get there the first day of camp and they let me go. ... But you learn that’s part of life, you never know what’s going to happen and you kind of just put your best foot forward and keep keep doing that.”
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey praised Isabella on Wednesday, saying he’s made “very few mistakes mentally,” and he has gained the trust of Buffalo’s quarterbacks by consistently being in the right spots and was quick to know where to go when a quarterback audibles.
Isabella has also made some big plays during practice. He beat cornerback Taron Johnson clean down the sidelines during one-on-one drills Tuesday, then made three grabs during 11-on-11 sessions, including a 20-yard grab down the middle and a 30-yard catch-and-run that resulted in a touchdown.
“When you get thrown in and mixed in, it’s just, ‘Hey, if everybody’s watching tape and the quarterbacks do, too, and then it’s a natural thing,” Dorsey said. “And if they constantly see him in the right spots and getting open, it just continues to build that trust.”
As preseason drags on, the Bills are more likely to give starters more rest, which gives Isabella more opportunities and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him occasionally get a chance with the No. 1 offense. But unless the Bills keep seven wide receivers — which is possible, but odds are slim — Isabella is fighting with rookie fifth-round pick Justin Shorter for a roster spot.
“I’m worried about today,” Isabella said. “What happens tomorrow, it’s got its own problems. So I’m gonna come tomorrow and worry about that. So I come here today, take care of my business. When I’m out there, I dominate every rep and I go out there to win every rep and then when the next rep comes, that’s what I’m focused on.”
Wednesday’s practice was not as contentious as the previous day, but tempers still ran hot on occasion.
The biggest flare up came when Stefon Diggs caught a short pass toward the end of practice and was hauled to the ground by Johnson. Diggs was clearly unhappy because the Bills never tackle to the ground during practices and immediately grabbed Johnson.
The offensive and defensive sidelines emptied momentarily, but the Diggs-Johnson tussle was broken up quickly and no other fights came as a result.
On the field, where the Bills practiced 11-on-11 with piped-in crowd noise, Dalton Kincaid had another stellar practice. The first-round pick made three catches during scrimmage periods, as Josh Allen looked his way often.
Kincaid’s strong day started when he broke in, used his size to create separation to the outside and beat cornerback Kaiir Elam up the sideline during a one-on-one drill. In scrimmage periods, Kincaid ran a 20-yard post corner and jumped over linebacker A.J. Klein to make a contested catch.
On the next play, Kincaid caught a short pass that set up a Dawson Knox touchdown two players later. He capped his day by snatching a 15-yard pass over the middle without bringing the ball into his chest.
Gabe Davis was the most notable player to miss practice Wednesday, sitting out with what the Bills termed general body soreness.
Linebacker Baylon Spector was also added to the injury list, missing practice due to a back ailment. Defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf), linebacker Terrel Bernard (hamstring) and safety Cam Lewis (groin) did not practice, but did workouts off to the side.
Running back Damien Harris returned to practice after missing the last three and the preseason game against the Colts due to a knee injury. Harris participated in individual drills but not team sessions.
