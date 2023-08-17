ORCHARD PARK — Josh Allen is going to get his first game action of the season.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Thursday that Allen and the rest of the starters would play around a quarter and a half against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday and then the team would “go from there.” Allen, Stefon Diggs, Taron Johnson and DaQuan Jones were dressed and on the sidelines, but did not play in the first preseason game against the Colts last week.
Allen played one drive during the preseason last season, going 3 for 3 with a touchdown pass against the Broncos in the second week, while sitting out the first and last exhibition games. In 2021, Allen played the entire first half against the Packers in the final preseason game and played three out of the four preseason games in each of his first two seasons.
The starters who did play against the Colts saw limited action, as the defensive starters played the first series and started the second before gradually trickling out as the drive progressed. McDermott said they took a different approach last year during the preseason and decided to revert to their plans from previous years.
“You want to get them ready in as much dress rehearsals as you can put them in to make sure that they’re ready to go,” McDermott said. “... It’s what we feel like is the right thing for the team this year and where we’re at. It’s no different if you look at the military and what they do, they don’t just throw the guys out there. I’m not saying this is what they do in terms of the military, but they’re the best of the best in what they do and they have dress rehearsals also, so that’s what we do.”
The Bills conducted a light practice Thursday, lasting less than two hours, which was the shortest practice of the preseason to date. The highlight of the day was when both Leonard Floyd and Greg Rousseau raced around each edge, forcing Allen to step up in the pocket and he unloaded a laser across his body, on the run, to a streaking Deonte Harty down the left sideline for a score.
There was a brief moment of bickering from the offensive sideline when linebacker A.J. Klein collided with receiver Andy Isabella, sending him to the ground. But Thursday’s practice was a return to a more normal, calm setting after two days of high tensions.
“I think it’s important that you don’t dull the edge of the sword,” McDermott said, “but at the same time, you have to be able to control it and harness it and channel it towards playing the next play with the proper amount of discipline, so we don’t ignore that. It has been somewhat chippy the last couple of days, and to some extent, I think that’s good for us. Because you gotta have an edge.”
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been at the center of most of the skirmishes during training camp, wrestling with tackle Spencer Brown twice, including a fight Tuesday in which Brown’s helmet came off and Dodson tossed it at him. He also got into a brief squabble with quarterback Matt Barkley and tackle Dion Dawkins during Wednesday’s practice.
Dodson was re-signed on a one-year contract to return for his fifth season with the Bills. He was primarily a backup to Tremaine Edmunds during that time, with five career starts, but after Edmunds’ departure to Chicago during free agency, Dodson has battled Terrel Bernard, A.J. Klein and Baylon Spector for the starting middle linebacker spot.
“It’s an emotional game and emotions get involved even in practice and I remain fully confident in T-Dod,” McDermott said. “There’s growing pains along the way and you have to be able to control your emotions at the same time. It can only go so far, you line up and you come back and you win the next play. And so I think he’ll learn from those.”
Injury updates
Gabe Davis returned to practice after missing Wednesday’s session with general body soreness, while Spector was also a full participant after sitting out with a back injury, saying he felt “better than yesterday.”
Safety Cam Lewis was a limited participant after missing a week with a groin injury, while running back Damien Harris was also limited as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Bernard (hamstring) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (calf) did not practice, while Von Miller is still on the PUP list and worked off to the side during practice.
Floyd came up gimpy near the end of practice and was reaching for his foot. Trainers cut the tape off his right cleat and he briefly took his sock off and touched it, but he did not receive any medical attention, aside from a re-tape, and returned to practice.
Tight end Dawson Knox was flexing his hand while speaking with a trainer as he walked off the field following the end of practice.
