PITTSFORD — The Bills are ready to make a decision at middle linebacker, they just haven’t found the guy yet.
Prior to Sunday’s training camp practice at St. John Fisher University, linebackers coach Bobby Babich said the decision would come “the sooner the better,” but the team has yet to make a decision, other than they “want to see a little more” of Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson with the No. 1 defense, meaning Baylon Spector is positioned behind the others for the starting job.
During practice, Bernard got his third consecutive day with the No. 1 defense — although he and Dodson both got No. 1 reps with Matt Milano out of practice Friday — and played exclusively with the presumptive starters Sunday.
Playing Bernard with the No. 1 unit comes after Dodson also got three practices in a row with the first defense. Meanwhile, Spector has gotten one practice in training camp where he has played exclusively with the starters.
“That’s not an indictment on Baylon by any means,” Babich said. “He’s getting plenty of Mike reps, are they all coming with the 1’s? No, but he’s getting the repetition load that’s needed where he can prove himself just as well as Terrel Tyrel, A.J. (Klein), all those guys.”
Whether it was general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott or Babich, they have all stated one of the biggest challenges for the eventual starter is who can not only take command of the defense, but also the huddle. They have already said they would like the middle linebacker to have the radio in his helmet to call the defense and the Bills run one of the more complex schemes in the NFL.
Like a quarterback, the middle linebacker must know every other position’s assignment, while communicating with the secondary and occasionally setting the defensive front. Buffalo also requires a lot from its middle linebacker after the snap.
Five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds took a lot of versatility when he left for Chicago. His length made him a tremendous asset in zone coverage and his speed allowed him to cover running backs, tight ends, and occasionally, receivers, while also have the strength to step into a hole, take on a guard and free up a teammate to make a tackle.
“The intricate details of the call and the scheme and what Sean’s thinking in his head and why he’s calling calls, I feel like that’s the next step that you need to take,” Bernard told the Gazette after practice. “Instead of just knowing it on paper, you gotta come out here and notice situations, know adjustments, and then anything that the offense can give us, being prepared for that, especially at the middle linebacker position, you know, getting the whole defense on the same accord, and making sure we’re all running the same call.”
One of the reasons rookie Dorian Williams was moved to the weakside during training camp was the intricacy of learning the defense. It was a question Beane had after the draft, and his knack for chasing down plays is more suited for the outside.
Questions surrounding Bernard’s ability to play inside centered on his size. He weighs less than 230 pounds — 20 less than Edmunds — but Beane raved about his instincts during his collegiate career at Baylor, which Bernard believes is connected to being prepared.
“When we talked about instincts, I feel like it’s it’s preparation, as well as, watching tape and just having a feel for the game,” Bernard said. “So I think all of that plays in together and knowing what you’re supposed to be doing in your assignment, as well as anybody else’s assignment around you.”
It seems likely the Bills will have a better idea of who will win the starting job following the first preseason game Saturday. While the Bills practiced in full pads four times last week, it’s still not the same speed and physicality of a game.
“Our goal is to practice so hard, and strain ourselves so hard that the games are easy,” Babich said. “Practices are to make mistakes. We don’t want mistakes in games. Mistakes are gonna happen, but we want to be able to play free and play fast. So obviously, all these games are going to be critical evaluation of every player in the linebacker room.”
Short throws provide efficient day for Bills QBs
Sunday was a day for the short passing game.
The Bills defensive line came up with five sacks — two from Shane Ray and he forced another — but the offensive was efficient combatting the pressure with a short throws, particularly screen passes.
Allen threw a screen pass to James Cook that netted positive yardage, along with a tunnel screen to Deonte Harty. Backup quarterback Kyle Allen connected on three screen passes, to Latavius Murray, Dalton Kincaid and Damien Harris.
Josh Allen was also effective throwing underneath, connecting three times with Cook, three with Kincaid and twice to Sherfield, who made an easy 3-yard catch in a fourth down simulation. Allen found his targets in the intermediate passing game, hitting Gabe Davis four times, including a fingertip catch and a diving grab. Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir also made catches on strong throws over the middle.
Deep passes were not as successful, as a long Allen pass intended for Kincaid was knocked away by Siran Neal and was later intercepted by Christian Benford, who had a pair of picks in the practice. Allen also overthrew Diggs on a deep pass and Spector nearly came up with a pick on a long throw by Kyle Allen down the middle of the field.
Safety Cam Lewis was injured on the play and teammates immediately signaled for the trainers, but after staying down for a few minutes, he walked off the field without a limp.
Like Friday’s pratice, the Bills substituted liberally with the No. 1 units, giving starters like Micah Hyde, Taron Johnson, Jordan Poyer and Tre’Davious White extended breaks throughout practice.
Phillips activated from PUP, returns to practice
{/h2}
Jordan Phillips’ return to the Bills last year didn’t go as planned and that spilled into the first week of training camp.
The defensive tackle pulled a hamstring running downfield on a Matt Milano pick-six in Week 2, which caused him to miss a pair of games. But then, late in the season, Phillips blew out his shoulder, causing him to sit out two more games and the wild-card playoff game.
After having surgery on Valentine’s Day, Phillips attended, but not participate in any of the team’s offseason workouts and sent to the PUP list to start training camp. On Sunday, Phillips was activated, and although he was limited in team sessions, he practiced for the first time in individual drills.
“From all the rehab and working out that I had to do, I would probably say this is the best shape I’ve been in,” said Phillips, who is listed at 341 pounds. “So that’s a cool part about it I guess. And just more of the relationships that I built with the guys that I was working out with and the training staff and stuff like that.”
Phillips noted that the recovery process was difficult, largely because it was only his second surgery and the last one came a decade ago. He said he lazily worked through his first injury, but this time there was more work involved with getting healthy and back on the field.
“Just the resources I had, I guess and everything was just like, you could almost take advantage of it and not work hard doing it,” Phillips said, “because you have everyone catering to you and doing what you need, or doing what you need to do so it’s just like you have to find yourself and really grind into it without just kind of oozing and saying, ‘I’ll get back when I’m back.’”
NOTES: Fullback Reggie Gilliam, receiver Isaiah Coulter (knee), defensive end Von Miller (knee) and linebacker Tyler Matakevich (calf) did not practice.
