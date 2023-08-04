ORCHARD PARK — Dorian Williams’ eyes danced from side to side and had a smile to match as he gazed around at the screaming fans.
One practice in a half-empty stadium was enough to deliver on Bills fan hype at Highmark Stadium. Dalton Kincaid said home games would be fun if the fans came close to Frida’s blue and white practice, it was going to be “fun.”
The rookie has a lot to learn.
It doesn’t quite simulate the atmosphere on game day, but was a little more than the 4,000 fans who have been attending training camp practices at St. John Fisher University and it was the first time in almost seven months that Bills fans have had a chance to return to their cathedral.
“Man, just seeing the fans out here and how they’re going crazy,” said Williams, a rookie linebacker. “It’s a great experience and there’s a reason why you want to be in Buffalo. The fans and the culture.”
While Bills fans got their first taste of the old routine, the team did as well eight days away from the first and only preseason game at Highmark this year. It was the first time many players had used the stadium locker rooms and the first time they have played on Highmark Stadium’s field.
Kincaid wanted to use the time to acclimate himself to what game days are going to be like and to start his new routine. The rookie tight end dropped his first pass of training camp, although the pass from Josh Allen was behind him and it would have been a miraculous catch, but he did let one slip through his hands on a deep post corner on the ensuing play.
“I mean that’s valuable time, just kind of getting a routine down and knowing where everything is,” Kincaid said. “So that was the first time I was there today, so just kind of getting the hang of things. … Definitely a moment, you know, you take it in as much as you can. Even coming out here and seeing everyone, hearing everyone, it’s a moment you take in for a little bit.”
Damar Hamlin isn’t new to Highmark Stadium, but it didn’t stop him from shedding a tear or two being back on the field. The last time Hamlin was inside the stadium, he watched from a luxury suite, weeks after suffering cardiac arrest.
It was also the first time he put on a game jersey and pants since that injury and he crossed off another milestone a week away from potentially returning to play an actual football game again.
“It was a moment putting on my pads,” Hamlin said. “Once I tried to snuggle back into this tight jersey with the shorter pads, just that process right there was kind of like one of those moments for me. And then just walking out here on the field, that was one of the biggest moments as well. So much energy just flowed out.”
•••
It’s a good thing Bills fans are so devoted (and tickets were free), because they witnessed the most uneventful practice of training camp thus far.
While it was played in front of the biggest crowd of camp, players are wearing game jerseys and coaches get a chance to simulate calling plays from the booth — offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was in the booth, as was defensive assistant Al Holcomb — it wasn’t a very intense session.
Matt Milano and Taron Johnson did not practice due to general soreness, while Ed Oliver got tangled up early in practice and did not participate the remainder of the day, but the tone was set from the first 11-on-11 portion of practice, when the defense offered little resistance during a two-minute drill simulation. Tre’Davious White had a chance to intercept a late throw from Allen to Gabe Davis on the opening play, but pulled up early to avoid contact.
The defense substituted liberally throughout 11-on-11 sessions, blurring who was playing with the first team and who they were trying to see might fit in with the No. 1 unit.
The offense also spent a chunk of its time — the first practice on turf during training camp thus far — working on its running game, with the highlight being a 30-yard run to the left by James Cook. And by the time Allen threw a pair of touchdowns to Stefon Diggs and Trent Sherfield during a goal line drill at the end of practice, fans began filing out.
The Bills are off Saturday and practice again at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at St. John Fisher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.