PITTSFORD — Gabe Davis starting to prove daily that he’s no longer just a deep threat.
The fourth-year receiver has shown an ability to run the entire route tree rather than the guy who occasionally gets loose downfield. Among players with a minimum of 40 targets, Davis has ranked in the top-10 in yards per reception in each of his first three season in the NFL and nine of his 20 career touchdowns have been 20 yards or longer, including four of his seven scores last season.
But that longer plays downfield mean a lower catch percentage and Davis has a career catch percentage of 54.1%.
This season, however, Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has said it’s important to get Davis so easier opportunities this year, while teammate Stefon Diggs says Davis would be a No. 1 NFL wide receiver anywhere else.
Davis showed why on Day Seven of training camp Thursday at St. John Fisher University. Josh Allen found Davis on a post corner, rifling a ball between Kaiir Elam and Micah Hyde for a touchdown, which was perhaps the most impressive offensive play of the day.
Davis got the better of Tre’Davious White on a quick out during 11-on-11 drills and then made himself available when Allen couldn’t find anyone open to the right, scrambled back to his left and Davis beat Christian Benford on the backside.
It comes a day after catching a pair of quick passes and splitting White and a safety 20 yards downfield before sprinting for a touchdown.
“They move me around a little bit more, let me run more different routes and do different things and I feel like that’s what I need to do,” Davis told the Gazette after practice. “I feel like I was a restricted (previously) on a what I ran and stuff, so now I feel like I can touch the whole route tree and be effective doing it. I’ve been showing it all camp and hopefully we can take it to the next level doing it in games.”
After settling in has a full-time starter for the first time last year, Davis was often boom or bust in games. He had just two double-digit target games all season and made more than three catches three times.
Running shorter routes should help this season, but Davis is also becoming a strong run blocker when asked. Tuesday, Davis sealed defensive end Greg Rousseau to spring James Cook for a touchdown and then he walled off a cornerback Thursday to send Cook to the end zone again.
Perhaps it’s because most of his catches are splash plays, but it’s easy to forget Davis is 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and he can be useful asset in the running game.
“I feel like that’s what makes me different than a lot of people is that I will put my nose in there and help my guys out,” said Davis, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract. “It’s a team sport and I’m going to have to do it to for us to be successful.”
Elam, Jackson splash as CB competition rolls on
Dane Jackson and Kaiir Elam both earned first-team reps opposite White and each made some big plays Thursday.
Jackson started the day by knocking away an end zone fade to Davis during one-on-one drills and then knocked away a potential touchdown pass to Diggs during 11-on-11s. Rookie Justin Shorter beat Jackson on a deep crossing route, but Jackson also snatched one of two Allen interceptions when he undercut a Davis route on the sideline.
Elam was the first player in the competition to get first-team reps Thursday, and although Davis got behind him for a touchdown, Elam also made a pair of stellar plays. The second-year player matchup with Deonte Harty in 11-on-11s, and even though Harty made a catch on a quick out, Elam closed quickly to keep him out of the end zone.
Near the end of practice, Elam perfectly read a pass from Allen to Trent Sherfield and came away with the interception. Sherfield was frustrated after the play, indicating he did not come back to the ball to prevent Elam’s interception.
Allen, however, quipped it was a penalty that the NFL referees in attendance did not call.
“He jumped the slant route and got inside there and made a good play,” Allen said. “But he’s been very physical. I’m his locker mate, so every time I sit next to him, he’s got his iPad out, and he’s watching film. He’s in the training room watching film. He’s very, very serious about his craft and he’s working extremely hard right now and it’s good to see him kind of taking the step in his second year.”
Kincaid has another smooth day
Dalton Kincaid continued his strong first training camp, making four catches during 11-on-11 sessions, including turning a short catch into a play inside the 5-yard line against safety Cam Lewis.
The first-round pick has lined up all over the field during training camp, whether it’s inline, in the slot or split wide. It’s also rare for him to take a rep without Allen as the quarterback.
“I just feel like no moment, right now, is too big for him,” Allen said. “He understands the offense, he understands his role in the offense, he’s not trying to do more than what he needs to. And sometimes, rookies, when they come in here, they put a lot of that pressure upon themself of, ‘I got to make it, make sure everything’s perfect.’ Go out there and just play hard and learn the system.”
The Bills have also not settled on a slot receiver. Diggs, Harty, Kincaid and Knox got some reps Thursday, while Khalil Shakir has played in that role at times during training camp, indicating a more diverse offense.
“Right now in camp just trying to experiment with different things and to feel different guys in different spots,” Allen said. “And I think that just kind of makes it harder for a defense to know or feel where the ball is going because it could literally go to any of our guys on the field in any given time.”
The Bills hold their red and blue practice at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium.
NOTES: WR Bryan Thompson (concussion), WR Isaiah Coulter (knee), LB Tyler Matakevich, DE Von Miller (knee) and DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) did not practice Thursday. DT Tim Settle and CB Kyron Brown returned after missing Tuesday with groin injuries.
