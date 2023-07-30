PITTSFORD — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula made her first public appearance in more than a year, attending training camp practice at St. John Fisher University.
Pegula watched practice from an SUV parked behind the end zone. Her husband, Terry, split time between Kim and watching from the sidelines, while their son, Matthew, stood next to the car.
Sean McDermott greeted her at the beginning of practice, as did Tre’Davious White. Terry Pegula has attended all four practices thus far, while other family members have also been present throughout the week.
According to their daughter, Jessica, Kim suffered cardiac arrest on her 53rd birthday, June 7, 2022. She spent a week in the ICU, and since being released, has struggled with speech and memory loss.
Position Battles
Battles for starting spots are still up for grabs and Sunday’s practice didn’t offer much clarity.
Rookie O’Cyrus Torrence got the bulk of the first-team snaps at right guard. Torrence has gotten snaps throughout the first week of camp, but Ryan Bates has split time with him thus far.
During individual drills, the Bills split linemen into two groups, with one being the No. 1s and consisted of Bates, Spencer Brown, Dion Dawkins, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, Mitch Morse, David Quessenberry and Torrence.
“We've haven’t been in pads and you're talking about an offensive lineman here, but he's into it, he's tracking and on schedule at this point,” McDermott said of Torrence.”It's early, but he's working hard.”
Meanwhile, Sherfield, Shakir and Deonte Harty all saw time with the No. 1 offense at wide receiver.
Tyrel Dodson was back at middle linebacker with the first-team defense after Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector got a crack during the previous two practices. Latavius Murray got the better of Dodson in a one-on-one drill, faking outside before cutting inside.
“I'd like to get it settled at some point,” McDermott said. “I've got a rough estimate on my mind, but we're not there. We're not even close, still today working without pads. But really just trying to evaluate from that right now who has the best command and who can lead our defense.”
Christian Benford, Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson all saw time as the No. 2 cornerback. Elam started the day with the No. 1 defense for the second consecutive practice, while Benford and Jackson filtered in as the practice progressed.
“I think that's gonna be an interesting position to watch, is that corner position and it's a question that we have to get answered,” McDermott said. “I think Kaiir is doing some good things as well as Christian and Dane. So I think that battle will continue and I'm excited to watch it unfold.”
A.J. Epenesa and Leonard Floyd also split snaps at right defensive end, as they have at times during training camp. One wrinkle shown was moving Rousseau to defensive tackle alongside Ed Oliver, while Epenesa and Floyd played on the edge during the two-minute drill.
Offense, defense duel to a draw
The Bills offense and defense went back and forth during 11-on-11 sessions Sunday, finishing in a stalemate.
Poona Ford, a 5-foot-11, 310-pound defensive tackle, intercepted a screen pass by Matt Barkley and took it back for a touchdown. Later in the practice, Jordan Poyer baited Josh Allen and undercut a throw to the end zone intended for Stefon Diggs.
But the offense got the final say, as Allen opened a two-minute drill simulation to Diggs, who found a hole in the defense. He also hit Trent Sherfield and Khalil Shakir on out-breaking routes near the sideline, before connecting on an over-the-shoulder throw to Gabe Davis for a touchdown on the day’s final play.
McDermott said before practice that the Bills will likely have their first day in pads Monday.
